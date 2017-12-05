Diversity, GOP Tax Bill, Stitches of Love

The Review sits down with Dr. Yasser Payne, Associate Professor of Sociology and Africana studies, to analyze racial diversity at the university of Delaware. We discuss how the GOP Tax Bill could affect Delaware Athletics, specifically with regard to the Delaware First Campaign. A new RSO, Stitches of Love, strives to knit blankets for homeless people in the city of Newark. Hosted by Katie Nails and produced by Teddy Gelman.

