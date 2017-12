We break down the field hockey team’s fifth consecutive conference championship (1:00-6:00), analyze the changing commercial landscape of Newark’s Main Street (6:00-21:00), highlight the football team’s big win over Maine (22:00-29:00), profile Herman’s Meat Shop on Cleveland Avenue (30:00-37:00) and feature Joost Elling, founder of Joost Wafel Co., as this week’s Human of UD (38:00-48:00)

Hosted by Assistant Mosaic Editor Katie Nails

Produced by Managing Sports Editor Teddy Gelman