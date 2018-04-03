March For Our Lives

On March 24, over a month after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, gun reform advocates congregated in Washington, D.C. for the March For Our Lives Rally. Mosaic reporter Grace McKenna, who attended the rally, describes her experience in Washington and reflects on how she and her younger siblings now talk about the nation’s gun issue. Hosted and produced by Teddy Gelman.