Entering the upcoming Student Government Association (SGA) Elections, The Review sits down with the four SGA Presidential Candidates, including Nicholas Makos, Grace Peterson, Shane Dorsey and Kevin Peterson, to hear their campaign goals. The SGA elections are open until 11:59 PM on Thursday, April 19.

Hosted by Katie Nails and Produced by Teddy Gelman and Dylan Phillips.