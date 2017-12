We discuss the university response to a lawsuit filed by former volleyball coaches Bonnie Kenny and Cindy Gregory (1:00-16:00), analyze issues with the class enrollment process for students (17:00-25:00) and recap a fine arts show at the university (26:00-32:00). Skylar Hoffman, a senior, self-proclaimed “psychic”, is featured as this week’s “Human of UD” (33:00-46:00).

Hosted by Assistant Mosaic Editor Katie Nails

Produced by Managing Sports Editor Teddy Gelman