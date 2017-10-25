The Review Rundown Episode Eight: Homecoming, antisemtism, gun laws

We analyze the university response to an antisemetic poster on campus (2:00 – 16:00), highlight the football team’s upset win over Richmond (17:00 – 23:00), explore Delaware’s gun laws following the Las Vegas Shooting (24:00 – 32:00) and discuss the Poetry Slam event that took place in Perkins Student Center (33:00 – 38:00). Obi Maduku-Ugwa, a UD senior and the president of the multicultural greek congress, is featured on our Humans of UD segment (38:00 – 47:00).

Hosted by Assistant Mosaic Editor Katie Nails

Produced by Managing Sports Editor Teddy Gelman