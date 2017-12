We discuss a racially sensitive snapchat photo, hear from the SGA chief justice on a policy change and analyze the delayed opening of the newly renovated Hen Zone. Also, Grace McKenna speaks on Orange is the New Black star Dianne Guerrero, who visited campus last week. Julia DeCecco is featured on our Humans of UD segment.

Hosted by Assistant Mosaic Editor Katie Nails

Produced by Managing Sports Editor Teddy Gelman