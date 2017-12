Staff Reporter Tricia Harrington recounts her experience writing about those affected by the opioid epidemic and investigative editor Jacob Orledge analyzes the mass protests across the NFL this past Sunday and what it means moving forward. Steven Martineau is featured on our Humans of UD Segment, sharing his experiences of participating in the circus.

Hosted by Assistant Mosaic Editor Katie Nails

Produced by Managing Sports Editor Teddy Gelman