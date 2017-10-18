The Review Rundown Episode Seven

We discuss the latest developments as the university discusses the creation of a multicultural center (2:00 – 18:00), analyze the Joe Biden/John Kasich event on campus (19:00 – 28:00), learn about the kNOw MORE organization on campus (29:00 – 36:00) and break down the week in Delaware Athletics (37:00 – 41:00). Andrew Collier, who works for Jimmy Johns, is featured on our Humans of UD segment (42:00 – 53:00).

Hosted by Assistant Mosaic Editor Katie Nails

Produced by Managing Sports Editor Teddy Gelman