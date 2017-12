We break down last week’s sit-in by university students protesting how the university has gone about creating a multicultural center, hear from SCPAB on their upcoming concert, discuss a big weekend for Delaware athletics and highlight the transition from Sakai to Canvas. Alex Yandziak, a sophomore international business student, is featured on our Humans of UD Segment.

Hosted by Assistant Mosaic Editor Katie Nails

Produced by Managing Sports Editor Teddy Gelman