Stuart Grant: Renomination in limbo

Over a month after The Review published an investigative report detailing unsubstantiated claims of sexual harassment at Stuart Grant’s law firm, Grant, a trustee at the University of Delaware and major contributor to the Delaware First campaign, has yet to be reconfirmed as a trustee. The University of Delaware has declined to state whether they intend to name the proposed graduate college after Grant and his wife.

Hosted and produced by Teddy Gelman. Guest: Jacob Orledge.