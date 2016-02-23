The UD Review podcast is finally back from our luxurious winter breaks with a discussion on the school’s decision to fund ammunition for a campus student group, the discovery of a dead body near the Ray Street dorms, and the basketball team’s futility. Special thanks to Abbie Sarfo for producing. Contact the podcast at eic@udreview.com.
UD Review Podcast Episode 4 (2/10/2016)
The UD Review podcast is finally back from our luxurious winter breaks with a discussion on the school’s decision to fund ammunition for a campus student group, the discovery of a dead body near the Ray Street dorms, and the basketball team’s futility. Special thanks to Abbie Sarfo for producing. Contact the podcast at eic@udreview.com.
