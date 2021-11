Melanie Gasmen/THE REVIEW

BY

Staff Reporter

Placed me on a pedestal,

perfectly painted to be faithful like

daisies digging dirt.

You visit while I swallow vials of lies.

An addict for your drug,

waiting patiently for the next dose.

And with the next dose, a note —

please don’t go, ever. I need you by my side forever.

So I melt the white paper and inject it in my veins.

Go ahead. Crawl through me relentlessly.

I’ve given up on ridding myself of you.

Place me on that pedestal, forever faithful

to a lying man.