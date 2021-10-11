Poem: Breathless Cycle

Melanie Gasmen/THE REVIEW

BY

Staff Reporter

Breathless Cycle

The billions of thoughts that lie on me

rise up. Vulnerable on my skin.

Condensed into a ball — tightness.

Then release.

Some days it runs off my surface,

flowing into a body of water that builds

until it’s used in later days.

Some days it infiltrates into my chest —

an attack to my non-porous heart that

elevates my heart rate and makes it hard to breathe.

Then once the storm passes, the cycle continues.

The feelings roll back into each other

like a snowball, building and building

until they rush down in snowflakes —

but with less beauty. Perhaps a hail storm.

With pellets that strike my backside.

It’s a cycle — when the atmosphere is

abundant in heavy emotions,

it rains. Then it builds. And then it rains.