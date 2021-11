Melanie Gasmen/THE REVIEW

Staff Reporter

Broken

Broken like the bones

stepping on fractures.

The air bubble in the

crevice of the sternum.

Crushed the vertebrae

under the sole of my foot

pasted dead with skin cells.

Falling like dead bodies

to the pavement from a building

twelve stories high.

A shatter

flatter than the valleys

between my knuckles.

Broken.

Bodies broken

woken from the graveyard in my

rib cage. Dug deep under the valve

lifted out its well treading water with

no lungs to breathe.