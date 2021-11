Melanie Gasmen/THE REVIEW

God on the Racks

You up there

howling through the wind,

do you hear me cawing

with a frozen beak?

I’m singing you my song

of languages that I don’t know.

I’m raining on the crumbling soil

not near the chestnut tree.

The raven snores with the nightfall,

the morning dreadful

with the blinds baring sunshine

in the cracks of door frames.

Do you hear me when noon

whistles in the heat?

The winter warmth is only buried

in the depths of midnight.