Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Poem: Junior High — Lyrics By The Victims

Melanie Gasmen/THE REVIEW

BY TALIA BINA
Staff Reporter

Junior High — Lyrics By The Victims

I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances.
My shaking words could throw fluid on their fire,
So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances. 

They are hollow trees with rigid stances,
swatting burnt leaves into their pyre.  
I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances.

High horses knocked us down with prances. 
To not get prodded at: my desire.
So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances. 

The quivering pawns made advances, 
the bellowing game soon to expire.
I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances.

I forgave, though I feared their devious trances.
Reverting eyes only lifted them higher.
So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances. 

They held in their hands my circumstances, 
the ache they ran through my burning veins: dire.
I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances.
So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances. 

