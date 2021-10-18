Poem: Junior High — Lyrics By The Victims

Melanie Gasmen/THE REVIEW

BY

Staff Reporter

Junior High — Lyrics By The Victims

I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances.

My shaking words could throw fluid on their fire,

So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances.

They are hollow trees with rigid stances,

swatting burnt leaves into their pyre.

I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances.

High horses knocked us down with prances.

To not get prodded at: my desire.

So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances.

The quivering pawns made advances,

the bellowing game soon to expire.

I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances.

I forgave, though I feared their devious trances.

Reverting eyes only lifted them higher.

So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances.

They held in their hands my circumstances,

the ache they ran through my burning veins: dire.

I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances.

So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances.