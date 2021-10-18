Poem: Junior High — Lyrics By The Victims

BY
Staff Reporter
Junior High — Lyrics By The Victims
I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances.
My shaking words could throw fluid on their fire,
So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances.
They are hollow trees with rigid stances,
swatting burnt leaves into their pyre.
I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances.
High horses knocked us down with prances.
To not get prodded at: my desire.
So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances.
The quivering pawns made advances,
the bellowing game soon to expire.
I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances.
I forgave, though I feared their devious trances.
Reverting eyes only lifted them higher.
So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances.
They held in their hands my circumstances,
the ache they ran through my burning veins: dire.
I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances.
So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances.