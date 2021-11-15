Poem: My Darling “Friend”

Melanie Gasmen/THE REVIEW

My Darling “Friend”

Licking my fingers, I taste the salty remains of promises.

Fooled by words you had nurtured for years,

I slept carelessly in your bed of lies.

Digging my nails into my skin, I remolded myself into

what you wanted. Over and over again, I rebuilt myself.

Unsatisfied, it seemed you were, for you never changed.

As your lips lied on another’s lips, they whispered

into a deafened ear. I suddenly could hear—

change was supposed to be done by you.

My fears swim through me— take me like a wave, but

ocean salt kindly soothes the tension that pounds at my temples.

Though I still love you with a tiny shard

of my newly mended heart,

I know I’ll be okay.