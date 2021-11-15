41.9 F
Poem: My Darling “Friend”

Melanie Gasmen/THE REVIEW

BY TALIA BINA
Staff Reporter

My Darling “Friend”

Licking my fingers, I taste the salty remains of promises.
Fooled by words you had nurtured for years, 
I slept carelessly in your bed of lies. 

Digging my nails into my skin, I remolded myself into 
what you wanted. Over and over again, I rebuilt myself. 
Unsatisfied, it seemed you were, for you never changed. 

As your lips lied on another’s lips, they whispered
into a deafened ear. I suddenly could hear— 
change was supposed to be done by you

My fears swim through me— take me like a wave, but
ocean salt kindly soothes the tension that pounds at my temples.

Though I still love you with a tiny shard 
of my newly mended heart,
I know I’ll be okay. 

