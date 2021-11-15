Poem: My Darling “Friend”

BY
Staff Reporter
My Darling “Friend”
Licking my fingers, I taste the salty remains of promises.
Fooled by words you had nurtured for years,
I slept carelessly in your bed of lies.
Digging my nails into my skin, I remolded myself into
what you wanted. Over and over again, I rebuilt myself.
Unsatisfied, it seemed you were, for you never changed.
As your lips lied on another’s lips, they whispered
into a deafened ear. I suddenly could hear—
change was supposed to be done by you.
My fears swim through me— take me like a wave, but
ocean salt kindly soothes the tension that pounds at my temples.
Though I still love you with a tiny shard
of my newly mended heart,
I know I’ll be okay.