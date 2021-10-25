Poem: Nightly Nightmare

Melanie Gasmen/THE REVIEW

Nightly Nightmare

Behind white bifold doors lives a world

without color. There are solely shades —

shades of black.

Blackout curtains shield my window.

When I push them aside, I see the figure of

a young girl, thin and innocent.

The figure breathes and steps into her shadow.

I can see her hands, her long fingers prowling

scraps of my yellow and pink fabric.

I back away from the window, but it’s too late.

She’s seen me.

At the old coffee table, black coffee in a black mug.

I try to join the laughter. My voice is caught,

coughed up — a hairball of broken notes.

I see her in the window, smirking.

Looking down I see my fingers disintegrating,

integrating ashes into my thighs.

I can’t escape a nightmare when

she has left craters on my body.