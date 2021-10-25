Poem: Nightly Nightmare

BY
Staff Reporter
Nightly Nightmare
Behind white bifold doors lives a world
without color. There are solely shades —
shades of black.
Blackout curtains shield my window.
When I push them aside, I see the figure of
a young girl, thin and innocent.
The figure breathes and steps into her shadow.
I can see her hands, her long fingers prowling
scraps of my yellow and pink fabric.
I back away from the window, but it’s too late.
She’s seen me.
At the old coffee table, black coffee in a black mug.
I try to join the laughter. My voice is caught,
coughed up — a hairball of broken notes.
I see her in the window, smirking.
Looking down I see my fingers disintegrating,
integrating ashes into my thighs.
I can’t escape a nightmare when
she has left craters on my body.