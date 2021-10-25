57.1 F
Poem: Nightly Nightmare

Melanie Gasmen/THE REVIEW

BY TALIA BINA
Staff Reporter

Nightly Nightmare

Behind white bifold doors lives a world 
without color. There are solely shades — 
shades of black. 
Blackout curtains shield my window. 
When I push them aside, I see the figure of 
a young girl, thin and innocent. 
The figure breathes and steps into her shadow.
I can see her hands, her long fingers prowling 
scraps of my yellow and pink fabric. 
I back away from the window, but it’s too late.
She’s seen me. 

At the old coffee table, black coffee in a black mug.
I try to join the laughter. My voice is caught, 
coughed up — a hairball of broken notes. 
I see her in the window, smirking. 
Looking down I see my fingers disintegrating,
integrating ashes into my thighs. 
I can’t escape a nightmare when 
she has left craters on my body. 

