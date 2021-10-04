Poem: Shades

BY
Staff Reporter
Shades
It’s colorless.
All is colorless.
The grass blades in a saturated sea,
the stop signs I no longer see.
Stars become tiny white specks
in an ocean of ebony.
Tulips wilt as if they lack water,
turning ashy and falling apart
as I hold them between my fingers.
My glasses have been removed and in place,
a pair of silver glazed spheres lay on the
bridge of my nose.
The sunlight disintegrates and the molecules
flutter to the ground like a shattered menagerie.
Kneeling in the gravel with palms
filled with dying flowers,
I ponder over the chemical reaction
that can feed colors back.