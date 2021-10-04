Poem: Shades

Melanie Gasmen/THE REVIEW

BY

Staff Reporter

Shades

It’s colorless.

All is colorless.

The grass blades in a saturated sea,

the stop signs I no longer see.

Stars become tiny white specks

in an ocean of ebony.

Tulips wilt as if they lack water,

turning ashy and falling apart

as I hold them between my fingers.

My glasses have been removed and in place,

a pair of silver glazed spheres lay on the

bridge of my nose.

The sunlight disintegrates and the molecules

flutter to the ground like a shattered menagerie.

Kneeling in the gravel with palms

filled with dying flowers,

I ponder over the chemical reaction

that can feed colors back.