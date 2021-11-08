Poem: Unproper Grammar

Melanie Gasmen/The Review

BY

Staff Reporter

Unproper Grammar

“I want to stands forward like somebody with sense.” 1

The pressure of proper grammar deems me mindless.

Tear my roots out of soil as if they don’t matter.

Shame showers us as tongues can’t swim like others’ —

But a word like “aks, it’s an integral part of being a black American” 2

“Sounds ignorant to any nonblack person who hears her” 3

I listen to a mother’s tongue. Brave. Unwavering.

“Sitting there red-faced and quiet,” 4

I burn knowing the world views us lesser.

Tear my roots out of soil as if they don’t matter.

As if we didn’t flee for freedom, beg for better.

But even here, barriers are “limiting my possibilities in life” 5

With paper and pen I disconnect,

angered that my fathers’ harsh ts can’t linger between teeth.

“I want to stands forward like somebody with sense.” 6

The pressure of proper grammar deems me mindless.

Teachers “steering them away from writing” 7 because

Stepping away from society’s standards is “atrocious.” 8

As if we didn’t flee for freedom, beg for better.

I swam in shame but now I drown in regret. Rise with power.

“Ax is blackness, it has survived and will continue to.” 9