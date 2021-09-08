Poetry: In Words We Trust

Melanie Gasmen/THE REVIEW

There was, and then there wasn’t

I was seven years young when my father would ask me,

“what do you want to be when you grow up?”

A writer, I would say.

“Will you publish the stories I tell you?” he would ask.

I promised him I would.

I reached middle school and with it came boulders

that only ink and paper could lighten.

My words only flowed through rhythm and rhyme;

I forgot how to keep them even.

In college, a professor told me I could do it,

the same way my father had told me.

I wrote in my poems the stories he told,

but I realized I didn’t live in them.

Now I’m just shy of twenty one and my cousin asked me,

“what do you want to be when you grow up?”

Before I could answer he interrupted again,

“Oh wait, you’re already grown up.”

While my answer has changed, deep down it hasn’t.

Through words I know I’ll retire.

But there are different stories to tell, no longer my father’s

as mine have begun to be written.