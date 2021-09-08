Poetry: In Words We Trust

There was, and then there wasn’t
I was seven years young when my father would ask me,
“what do you want to be when you grow up?”
A writer, I would say.
“Will you publish the stories I tell you?” he would ask.
I promised him I would.
I reached middle school and with it came boulders
that only ink and paper could lighten.
My words only flowed through rhythm and rhyme;
I forgot how to keep them even.
In college, a professor told me I could do it,
the same way my father had told me.
I wrote in my poems the stories he told,
but I realized I didn’t live in them.
Now I’m just shy of twenty one and my cousin asked me,
“what do you want to be when you grow up?”
Before I could answer he interrupted again,
“Oh wait, you’re already grown up.”
While my answer has changed, deep down it hasn’t.
Through words I know I’ll retire.
But there are different stories to tell, no longer my father’s
as mine have begun to be written.
The One Who Listens
It cradles your words, newborn
or reaching life’s limit.
It won’t prod at overused words or too long sentences,
won’t belittle feelings that you’ve been teething.
It’ll nibble on your paws for more
but silence
once you feed it the blood in your veins.
It is quiet but whistles with the reeds
and the single whistling duck.
Respect— it lays in your hands, flat,
vulnerable, begging for you to use it
like you’ve been used.
A few white lined sheets,
bare against your breast but bleeding as you breathe
against its loyal chest.
Wandering Words
The poets are the authors,
the lyricists— the ones with tongues torn up.
they are the broken ones—
the rickety ants who have been stepped on just inches away from the anthill.
a bee without a hive.
a tree without a trunk.
free falling into a pit of navy ink
and learn to swim,
contacts stained blue and fingers black.
they are the broken ones—
only songs they hold whole.
This collection of poems was written by Talia Bina, staff reporter.