Poet’s Corner: Celeste Doaks shines a spotlight on “groundbreaking” poetry



Celeste Doaks

Celeste Doaks’s poetry touches on important subjects of being a black woman.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

On the afternoon of Nov. 18, the voice of poet and visiting Assistant Professor Celeste Doaks filled the hall of St. Thomas’s Episcopal Church. She read pieces that ranged from Philip Larkin’s four line “This Be The Verse”to lengthier works such as that of Allen Ginsberg. Doaks’reading on Saturday was a part of the English Department’s “Poet’s Corner”, which features various university English professors reading the work of their influences.

The poet behind “Cornrows and Cornfields” and the contributor and editor of the anthology “Not Without our Laughter: Poems of Humor, Joy, and Sexuality”, Doaks has a diverse array of influences. In particular, Doaks highlighted her admiration for Pulitzer Prize winner Gwendolyn Brooks and Robert Frost Medalist Sonia Sanchez — the title of Doaks’ first anthology, “Cornrows and Cornfields” draws inspiration from one of Sanchez’s poetry books, “Homegirls and Handgrenades”.

“Many of them are people who are touchstones in terms of the kind of work that I go back to or the kind of work that stays with me,” Doaks says. “A lot of the people I read on Saturday were people I felt were groundbreaking in what they were doing for their time period. That was important to me.”

‘Groundbreaking’ is what Doaks aimed for in the works she selected for Saturday’s reading. Rather than selecting one of Brooks’ more well-known works, Doaks opted for “the mother,” a poem on abortion that was published in the 1960s.

“When we think of Gwendolyn Brooks, we know that she champions the poverty of the South Side of Chicago, but we don’t hear what I would consider to be her more avant-garde work. Talking about abortion and that decision and how a woman feels when that happens is a really important milestone for women and for Black women in America.”

Doaks was also inspired by Ntozake Shange’s choreopoem “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf,” which she says is a lesser-known, but still pertinent, work. During her reading, Doaks read an excerpt from “for colored girls” entitled “Somebody almost walked off wid alla my stuff”, a poem which Doaks says is about “a man trying to take your personality or your independence” and calls it “an important piece for black womanhood.”

Like her inspirations, Doaks’ two anthologies, “Cornrows and Cornfields” and “Not Without Our Laughter”, draw on similar themes of the working-class and Black womanhood. Doaks describes “Cornrows and Cornfields” as a coming-of-age work that is a “meditation on [her] growing up as black female in the Midwest.”

The book contains many personal narratives, many of which explore her relationships with her parents — her father worked a blue collar job, expanding on her themes of working class life — and includes countless references pop culture icons that influenced her as a child, including Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.

While Doaks is the editor of her second work, “Not Without Our Laughter”, the anthology is a collaborative effort between herself and the work of five other Black female poets. The anthology, which discusses contemporary Black womanhood, sexuality and mental illness with a humorous touch, takes its title from Langston Hughes’ novel “Not Without Laughter”.

“The novel is really about African Americans using laughter as a healing force, like a salve for trauma,” Doaks says. “We hope the book can be an inspiration for uplifting the voices of black women and using laughter to deal with healing.”

While some may be put off, offended or shocked by poetry whose content is explicit or challenges social conventions of the time, Doaks firmly believes that it is this poetry that is essential to literature.

“The purpose of poetry is to expand the boundaries of language,” Doaks says. “Poets shouldn’t be afraid to push the limits of what people think is acceptable. I think that growth happens when we are forced to go beyond where we would normally go. We should champion those who are unafraid, because that’s where growth happens.”