Pokémon Go: The new way to socialize on campus



Allison Hageman/THE REVIEW

Students gather on south campus carrying bug nets in search of Pokemon in the Pokemon Go Bug Catcher’s walk.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

On Monday afternoon, the entomology club gathered on South Campus with charged cellphones and one mesh bug net to catch…Pokémon.

They walked a loop starting at UDairy, going down toward the wood lot, and then back to UDairy and its nearby Pokémon Go gym and PokéStops. For the unfamiliar, a gym is a place where players can train and fight other players’ Pokémon, and if they win, their team, either Instinct, Valor or Mystic can claim the gym. PokéStops allow players to find items such as Poke Balls that help them along in the game.

Junior Becca Robertson, the president of the entomology club, says the club’s purpose is to connect students and show the importance of insects, while also getting rid of the stigma of bugs. Robertson says “Pokémon Go” was created by a person that collects insects. In turn, the club held the “Pokémon Go Bug Catcher’s Walk,” to get together as a group and attract new members.

“There’s a lot of bug Pokémon, there’s a whole bug type group of Pokémon, so anything in that region like Caterpie, Butterfree, Kakuna — there are a ton of them,” Robertson says.

The entomology club is not the only group on campus using Pokémon Go to connect. The student centers recently held a Pokémon Go event featuring Pokémon themed games, stuffed animals, cookies and nearby Pokéstops with lures (a module you can purchase in the app that attracts Pokémon to an area for thirty minutes). There is also a student-run Twitter account dedicated to Pokémon on campus.

Eric Brownstein, a junior music education major and Marat Muradov, a senior music performance major, created the account, called “UDel Pokemon GO,” this past August. Their goal was to inform people about rare Pokémon in the area.



Courtesy of @PokemonGoNewark



Brownstein, who is also a member of the YChromes a capella group, says the group sometimes goes and hunts for Pokémon or battles at gyms together.

“If you’re not with a bunch of people there’s no way you are going out and taking a gym in Newark these days because there’s so many people here now,” Brownstein says. “If you wanted to beat any sort of gym you need three, four, five people at time to actually do anything.”

Muradov says the two are looking for more administrators for the account so they can keep up with the campus Pokémon. They also hope that with new updates to the game, their Twitter account and Pokémon Go community can grow.

“Hopefully, we can get together a good group of people from all three teams [Instinct, Mystic and Valor] to collaborate and go out, and do our own Pokémon Go adventures around Newark,” Muradov says.

Another member of the entomology club, Erik Wright, senior wildlife and insect conservation major and self-professed avid Pokémon player says that Old College is the most popular spot to play the game on campus.

“One time, I was [at Old College] with a bunch of my friends, we were just chilling, playing and someone had a speaker system and they started playing the Pokémon theme song,” Wright says. “And it was awesome, everyone around us was just laughing and smiling about it.”