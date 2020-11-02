Political RSO members open up about informed voting and political polarization

Politically-focused Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) have a lot to talk about as we near the presidential election.



Many student voters are passionate about making an informed decision because they are looking to make changes within the United States.

Politically-focused Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) have a lot to talk about as we near the presidential election. While their political beliefs may differ, they all acknowledge the powerful impact of informed voting.

Within these organizations, members are constantly being reminded to register to vote and mail out their ballots. Despite its importance, there are still voters who are neglecting to do candidate research prior to casting their ballots.

Make It Count is a non-partisan, student-led organization on campus. Although their primary purpose is to register students to vote, they also spend time educating themselves and others about candidates and relevant political issues. Kali Kennedy, a junior political science major, is the treasurer of the organization.

Kennedy said she joined Make It Count because of how welcoming the group was. She also reported some data which was shared during one of the first meetings she attended. According to Kennedy, Make It Count’s data says that during the 2018 midterm elections, 80% of the university’s student population was registered to vote, but only 60% to 70% of the student body actually voted.

“Something like that is really crazy to see because I just think that everybody should have the chance to vote,” Kennedy said.

Beginning on Sept. 15 and ending on Sept. 22, on National Voter Registration Day, Make It Count and the Biden Institute worked together to attempt to increase these numbers. This included a partnership with Democracy Works to help inform university students on the existence of TurboVote.

Democracy Works is a nonpartisan organization with the mission of encouraging people to vote, and provides potential voters with the information and resources to do so. As a way to further help voters, they created TurboVote, a tool that guides voters on how to register and vote, amongst other elements of the process itself.

For this year’s National Voter Registration Day, Make It Count and over 100 other RSOs on campus competed to see who could get the most people to register to vote using TurboVote. According to Turbovote’s national rankings, the university had the third-highest amount of total registrations.

“I do encourage everybody from each side to vote to get their voice out, and I think that we all just need to be a little bit nicer to each other in this time,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy’s sentiments are not exclusive to Make It Count. Christopher Perrin is a junior finance and economics double major, who simultaneously acts as both the treasurer of College Republicans and the vice president of Turning Point USA.

Perrin said that he is most concerned about issues pertaining to economics and social injustices. Although he stays updated on candidate information, he said many other voters may not.

“I think it’s really important to not only vote but to help other people understand the importance of voting,” Perrin said. “It’s not just about my vote; it’s a really big thing, and it’s a big community effort.”

Austin Gray, member of Sunrise Newark, is a junior at the university who has hands-on experience in community effort. Sunrise Newark is a hub of the Sunrise Movement, a youth movement in support of the Green New Deal with the intention of making climate change more of a priority amongst Americans. In collaborating with Sunrise Newark, Gray said he has helped spread the message of political candidates who are in support of the Green New Deal.

The Green New Deal is a plan to fight the effects of climate change, favored by many of the Democrats who were prior candidates for the 2020 election. Former Vice President Joe Biden announced during the first presidential debate that he does not support the Green New Deal but instead proposed his own plan — which he calls a “clean energy revolution.”

This past summer, Gray also worked on the campaign for Jessica Scarane, a candidate for U.S. Senate. During the primaries, he said he walked around Wilmington, urging as many people as he could to vote. He also said he walked a woman to the polls just a half an hour before they closed.

“She was just so grateful to meet someone to take her to the polls and inspire her to vote,” Gray said.

This passion for voting is also present among the members of College Democrats. According to Dylan Rosenthal, the director of communications, reminders are sent out to club members when a voter registration deadline is approaching. He said this is particularly useful for students who come from out-of-state.

Dylan Rosenthal is the director of communications for College Democrats.​

“We actually have members going as far home as Georgia to actually cast their ballots in person, to make sure they are being counted,” Rosenthal said.

According to the U.S. Election project, as of Oct. 25, they have received a total of 39,909,913 mail-in ballots. There are 121,513 ballots from Delaware.

Many of these student voters are so passionate about making an informed decision because they are looking to make changes within the U.S. Through their own personal experiences, and by watching the presidential debates, they said they have realized there is a lack of civil conversation among citizens.

Organizations such as College Republicans and College Democrats host debate watch parties, so that members can stay informed while also staying connected as a community.

No matter who they support, some RSO members reported feeling disappointed with how both candidates acted during the debates. A few, like Rosenthal, called the debate “an absolute joke,” while others were simply scared or critical of the behaviors they saw.

“I would like to see more stuff based on their policies, so the voters could actually make a decision,” Kennedy said.

In addition to watch parties, these groups hold meetings and events throughout each semester to foster discussion amongst members. Depending on the political affiliation, the groups converse about whichever topics are most important to them. This allows like-minded individuals to connect but diminishes any opportunity to hear opposing viewpoints.

Let’s Talk, founded by Sansskruty Rayavarapu, meets over Zoom.​

Sansskruty Rayavarapu, a senior political science major, founded Let’s Talk with the intention of encouraging people with diverse backgrounds and beliefs to talk with one another.

“I’m just sad that we are so divided as a country. I wish we were talking to each other more,” Rayavarapu said.

A similar feeling is what influenced Make It Count to start holding what they call “living room conversations,” where people of diverse backgrounds can participate in controversial conversations. According to Kennedy, once the election is over, Make It Count will be focusing their energies on these types of discussions and promoting civil dialogues among students.

In 2014, the Pew Research Center released a study that found “36% of Republicans see the other party [Democrats] as a threat to the nation’s well-being.” In comparison, 27% of Democrats feel the same way about Republicans. In a 2020 study, the same center recorded that there are more than 20 news sources that Republicans don’t trust. This shows that the parties have even polarized among the media outlets they favor. While Democrats trust CNN the most, Republican participants favor Fox News.