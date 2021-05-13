Porcelain bull

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW

In her personal essay, Avery Malcolm opens up about her life-long feelings surrounding her sexuality.

BY

Contributing Reporter

“You’re like a bull in a china shop,” is what my dad used to say to me, but as a kid I’d always mishear him. A bowl in a china shop is what I’d thought he’d been saying, perhaps because the bowl is what broke, and the bull is the thing that did the breaking.

I guess I’d never thought myself tough enough to be the bull. I was a clumsy, slightly anxious kid who grew into a clumsier, more anxious adolescent. I grew up within the boundaries of my single square mile town, where churches seemed to mark each street like road signs. I knew every kid in my small graduating class of roughly 80, and this was a comfort to a kid like me; as though I may not have shown it, I was full of nervous energy.

Things shifted a bit once I started middle school.

“Who do you like, Avery?”

A mass of curly blonde hair and giggles prompted me from across a pile of half eaten pizza. It was one of the last sleepovers I remember in which every girl ate without a second thought.

The circle had been discussing the pressing matter of “like-liking” someone for the past 30 minutes — a 30 minutes I’d spent ransacking my brain for any satisfactory suitor from our sixth grade class. After half an hour of brutal deliberation and careful consideration, I’d settled upon my answer.

“Noah,” I said confidently. He had a sizable Pokemon card collection and a wide index of animal facts. Two essential qualities for a proper husband.

A sort of hush fell over the group. A pair of girls seated across from me exchanged sympathetic glances over cans of Dr. Pepper, psychically communicating something I could not discern.

“Avery… Noah likes Riley.”

It was then in which I began what was, unbeknownst to me, my long and illustrious acting career. I couldn’t lean in too hard and fall wailing to the hardwood floors cursing Riley and all her future descendents to a life of spinsterhood. Nor could I reveal my true indifference. Instead I paused, looked away and quietly delivered my lines:

“Oh… that’s okay… we didn’t really have any classes together anyways.”

It was Oscar-worthy, and created the exact level of awkwardness necessary for the blonde girl to swiftly change the subject. While the rest of the group soon followed suit, the question of “like-liking” someone, and what exactly that entailed, continued to plague me.

I can’t remember exactly when I began feeling like the bull.

It wasn’t during my fixation on Kida from “Atlantis,” or the obsession I had with the tough as nails Olivia Benson from “Law and Order SVU.” Those weren’t real people; therefore, whatever weird feelings they incited couldn’t be real either.

In my mounting confusion I turned to the only place I knew I could receive unbiased, factual and healthy information regarding my current situation: the internet. It was there in which I would encounter the bane of my adolescent existence: the “Am I Gay?” quiz.

There are more “Am I Gay?” quizzes online than there are churches in my hometown, and I know this because during the year 2012 I took nearly every single one of them. The process would go as follows:

Quiz: Are you attracted to women?

Me: Yes.

Quiz: You are Gay.

I would then shoot back from my computer in shock and horror, baffled at how the quizzes could come to such a conclusion. This went on for over a year.

Gradually, through a combination of increasing maturity and common sense, I began to take the quizzes less and less.

I entered high school, and the gym locker rooms, with my newfound conclusions. I think that’s where it started. While my friends laughed and shoved one another around a maze of metal lockers, I kept my eyes firmly glued to the filthy concrete floor. In my mind, every girl within the walls of that 900 square feet was a handcrafted piece of expensive china, while I was some terrible, dangerous bull. One turn of my head would send my horns ripping through porcelain and glass, sending it all crashing to the ground. Ironically, throughout those four years of high school, the only thing cracking was me.

Even now, at 21, when I am more comfortable with my sexuality than I have ever been, I feel the need to write a thousand times over that I didn’t look at any of my gym classmates like that. I feel the need to emphasize my type to my female friends, so that they know just how far they are from it. The “predatory gay person” stereotype is one that’s dug it’s spurs into my sides for as long as I can remember any awareness of my own feelings.

I am an affectionate person by nature, both verbally and physically, but a lot of the joy in expressing this has been watered down by my own anxiety.

“You look so cute today!” I chatter to my roommate, who’d recently brought home a new dress.

She’s going to think you’re being weird.

“Oh wow, I love your makeup.”

She’s going to think you’re staring.

“You can have my jacket if you’re cold.”

Watch the horns.

“Come here and give me a hug.” My friend smiles at me.

Watch the horns.

“I love you dude.”

Watch the horns.

I wish I could end this story with some great “where are they now?” summary about my lovely wife, two kids and white, picket fence home. I am, unfortunately, still a single, broke college student with a bull complex, and the closest thing I have to a son is a lizard who I have to hide every time my landlord comes to fix the vents. What I am now, at the very least, is tougher. Tough enough to accept myself, and tough enough to write this. Maybe the toughness of my bull doesn’t break china. Maybe it puts me back together.