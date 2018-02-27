Portrait of the muralist: Dragonfly Leathrum on her work in the Newark community



Dragonfly Leathrum brings mural art to the city of Newark.

On any given day, a walk down Main Street is an explosion of color and excitement. Enticing smells emanate from restaurants, blue and yellow university merchandise can be seen through store windows and students bustle in and out of store doors. To top off this spirited atmosphere, the sides of many Main Street buildings are painted with colorful, energetic murals that depict everything from a boy with a skateboard to a bright, abstract jungle scene.

If it were not for Dragonfly Leathrum, these murals would not exist. Today, Leathrum is an artist of multiple mediums — she has worked with stained glass, architecture and even painted cars — and her interest in art began at a young age.

“I mainly got into it because my mother was an art teacher,” Leathrum says. “She got me books, and I would make up my own stuff, so I started drawing early.”

After earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the university’s art department, Leathrum began to travel around America, making careful observations on the art she saw along the way. One style of art that particularly stood out to Leathrum were murals, which she believed would enhance the Newark community. However, Leathrum was initially worried about how the Newark community would receive public art, due to the “conservative” nature of the city.

Still, Leathrum was determined to bring the art form to Newark, and in 1997 was finally given the approval to paint Newark’s first mural.

“With the Newark Arts Alliance as a mentor and a willing landlord, we convinced the city to let me paint the first mural in Newark,” Leathrum says. “I went for something conservative that they would approve of. It became the ladder that goes up to the window. It’s painted on the side of Panera Bread.”

To Leathrum’s relief, the mural was received positively by the Newark community. According to Leathrum, after seeing her first mural, many landlords became curious and began to see murals as a way to add individuality to their building. Leathrum was approached by many landlords to paint murals on the sides of their stores, who were hoping that the murals would draw attention and business.

In terms of her subjects, Leathrum says that many of her murals’ themes are decided by the community. For example, the subjects of both the community bulletin board on the side of Switch Skateboarding and the mural of the boy with a skateboard at the end of the Newark Shopping Center were both the consensus of the Newark community. Still, Leathrum occasionally includes small, personal details of her own choosing to give the murals her own individual touch.

“We added stuff to [the community bulletin board], like my friend painted some crazy topiary, and my friend’s dog is in the mural,” Leathrum says.

Out of all her work showcased on the streets of Newark, Leathrum says that there is only one mural where she was given complete control of its subject and execution. This mural can be found on the side of Cameras Etc., where Leathrum wanted to paint something “fun and colorful.” The mural is an abstract nature scene, featuring explosion of bright blue and green and containing the dynamic silhouettes of monkeys swinging from branches.

It has been over 20 years since Leathrum’s first Newark mural, and she shows no signs of stopping. Inspired by a similar mural she saw in Portland, Ore., Leathrum is currently collaborating with Bloom, a local boutique selling accessories, jewelry and clothing, to paint a pair of gigantic wings on the side of the building. Leathrum intends for it to be an interactive mural, and says that pedestrians will be able to stand in front of it and pretend to fly.

Leathrum believes one of the greatest attributes of murals is the character they can add to a city’s streets.

“ I think it adds color and makes the town a little more friendly and modern,” Leathrum says. “Every space I inhabit turns into an art project.”