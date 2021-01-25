POV: Your Zoom Secret Admirer – My 12 synchronous sessions of loving you

Roses are red, violets are blue. No amount of remote learning could quell my love for you.



Tara Lennon/THE REVIEW

The pandemic has put many things on hold. Thanks to Zoom, love is not one of them.

Zoom Class 1: Yes it’s me, your Zoom secret admirer. You know, the one who kept sneaking glances at you from across the room today in our first CHEM101 class. Except I’m not really sneaking glances; it’s more like I’m staring at you the entire time because you have no idea I’m looking.

Zoom Class 2: If only I could make your screen full-screen, and the professor’s the tiny box in the corner. But alas, yours will always be the tiny screen that I have to squint my eyes at to make out the details. Unless you decide to talk, which isn’t really that often. Wait, I just realized a feature called “pin video” exists. Bingo!

Zoom Class 3: Today you moved a little bit, while no one was talking so your screen went big. God, that’s so embarrassing, except when you do it, it’s charming. I like your Camelbak water bottle.

Zoom Class 4: My heart stopped today when the teacher said we were going into breakout rooms. All I could think was “Please God, let us be in the same breakout room.” Then we get into the breakout rooms, and my heart is broken when I’m in a room with four people I’m just indifferent about. It’s hard to hate people on Zoom, but it’s also difficult to like people. Maybe that’s just me, though.

Zoom Class 5: Wow, you look absolutely stunning in that hoodie.

Zoom Class 6: Today you were wearing your blue light glasses. I think it’s really sweet that you spent twenty dollars on Amazon for those. You could have bought yourself a nice lunch or I don’t know, a new shirt, but you decided to buy those. Adorable.

I could see in the reflection of your glasses that you were working on something else the whole Zoom class. I really respect that because the teacher didn’t even notice. I bet you didn’t think anyone would notice. But I did. You made it pretty obvious, though, when your face got really close to the screen when you were trying to read something. The angle made your nose look really big.

Zoom Class 7: I had heart palpitations today when the teacher announced it was time for breakout rooms again. And get this, she wanted us to work in pairs. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I joined the breakout room, and there you were. Finally, I could see you in all your glory: full-screen. Just me and you. I relished in seeing the details of your childhood bedroom behind you. I’m really impressed by your wall of 3rd place soccer medals for your local league. One day, those are gonna sell for billions. I had time to notice these small things about your room because you stayed muted the whole time because you didn’t feel like doing the assignment. Totally understandable. I tried to act really casual about it. I hope you didn’t think I was weird when I said “hi,” and you said nothing back.

Zoom Class 8: I can’t stop thinking about the breakout room. Seven minutes in absolute heaven. Just you, me and the teacher when she came in to ask us how we were doing. “Good,” I said — understatement of the century.

Zoom Class 9: I couldn’t take the silence between us any longer, so today, while the professor was lecturing, I decided I had to say something to you. I took to the Zoom chat feature:

“Hey, it’s me, from Zoom Breakout Room 6 the other day. I don’t know if you remember me, but I was thinking: I don’t know; maybe we could hang out sometime together. Not in this Zoom session, obviously, haha, but maybe another Zoom session another time. I hope it’s not too soon, but I set up a personal meeting room for us –

Your Zoom Secret Admirer is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Your Zoom Secret Admirer’s Personal Meeting Room

Join Zoom Meeting

https://udel.zoom.us/1234

The password is Destiny. Don’t want any Zoom bombers to ruin whatever may or may not happen ;).”

As soon as I sent it, I realized my grave mistake. You know how if you want to send something to a specific person you have to hit that drop down bar and choose the person? You also know how the default is “Everyone”?

Well, you know what I did.

Zoom Class 10: Since the minute I sent that message, my life has been a living hell. It started with the incessant messages from people in class: People sending me zoom links every other second with not-so-clever lines like “Date night @ my Zoom personal meeting room tn :)” and “Zoom & Chill?”

Don’t even mention the link that I sent you. People have been going in and out of it constantly, I don’t really want to talk about what has happened in there. The things I’ve seen haunt me. I’ve formally requested a new university email so that I can forever deactivate my Zoom account.

Zoom Class 11: I’m a meme now. Our professor has made the memes about me as her virtual background for our classes. I don’t know what’s worse, that or when my other professors look at me like I’m an injured labradoodle when I answer questions in classes. I’d rather not ever speak up on Zoom again, but participation is mandatory; so what can I really do? As much as I can’t stand to show my face ever again, I’m not trying to end up with a B- for no reason.

Zoom Class 12: I’m starting to realize… You know what’s the worst part of this whole thing? You don’t even seem to care. I’m pretty sure you’re completely oblivious, I don’t think you’ve been mentally present in a single one of our classes. This whole thing would have been worth it if I could just catch your attention, but turns out, you sort of suck.