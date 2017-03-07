Power Trip brings back ’80s thrash on “Nightmare Logic”



Power Trip is bringing back 80s thrash style with their latest album, “Nightmare Logic.”

The 1980s were a very interesting decade for music; spawning everything from The Cure to Madonna to KISS. In an era where the music scene was so saturated with glam and pop, it’s important to remember that it’s during this decade where trash metal bands (most notably Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, etc.) began their rise to stardom.

Although the genre’s popularity persisted into the ’90s, it faded with time as the new millennium rolled in. It’s clear that Texas band Power Trip aim to change that with their new LP, “Nightmare Logic.” The band has previously marked themselves as a “crossover” between hardcore/punk and thrash metal – they’ve even played numerous hardcore festivals and tours. On “Nightmare Logic,” although the hardcore elements are still scattered throughout, Power Trip seems to have gone all out thrash.

“Soul Sacrifice” opens the record, and immediately punches the listener in the face with an intense, gritty guitar riff that sounds straight off of a Metallica record. The song quickly breaks into an upbeat tempo as vocalist Riley Gale howls over the instruments. As is customary within thrash metal, there are shredding, reverb-laden guitar solos on every track of the album, and “Soul Sacrifice” gives the listener a glimpse of that.

The album’s leading single “Firing Squad” begins as a booming and fast track, but half way switches into a grooving riff that you can’t help but nod your head to. “Waiting Around to Die” has a disconcerting ambient swelling intro, which eventually explodes into yet another Metallica-esque thrash riff.

It’s evident that the members of Power Trip are adept songwriters, as the tracks seem to flow perfectly despite all having a similar sound. Gale’s vocal patterns and lyrics also prove to be quite catchy and reminiscent of early hardcore and punk music.

The eight-track-long album is, by all means, a half-hour onslaught of fast and pulsating drums, crunchy guitars, and a great mixture of classic thrash metal and modern hardcore. What Power Trip have done with “Nightmare Logic” is take the classic and familiar elements of the two genres, and thrown their own unique twist on the sound to create something that is refreshing, heavy, and unique from a good number of their peers.

