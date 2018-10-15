Pregame the flu with a shot



WFIU Public Radio/Flickr

Doctors are predicting that the flu seeason will hit Delaware early this year.

Every year, without fail, the flu makes it mark on campus.

While juggling academics, a job and that post-winter session slump, the flu can take a back seat to other parts of students’ lives. Student Health, however, urges otherwise due to recent statistics.

Physician and director of Student Health Services, Dr. Timothy Dowling, said the flu last year in Delaware was “the worst it’s been in probably the last 10 to 13 years.”

“We see a peak in college-aged students in about the seventh week of the year, so the second or third week of February,” he said. “Usually the students are coming back from winter break and they’ve picked up the flu at home, didn’t know they’re sick and then they come back to the university and then they start spreading it to other people.”

Fortunately, there is still some time before the season officially begins.

“We can never predict when the flu season is going to start,” he said. “This year, it seems to be in the state of Delaware — starting a little earlier.”

Dr. Dowling said that the flu might come as an inconvenience during the semester, but it can lead to more serious health issues.

“Some people can get pneumonia from having the flu,” he said. “So there are big impacts.”

Senior Adam Caulfield found himself in that exact spot last flu season.

“Getting both [the flu and pneumonia] last year at the same time was horrible,” he said. “I didn’t get the shot because of its low effectiveness reported.”

According to Dr. Dowling, the flu shot changes each year, and there is never 100 percent coverage from the flu. Still, he said getting the shot is the first step.

“Get the flu shot as early as possible,” Dowling said. “The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends that everyone should have the flu shot by Oct. 30.”

On Fridays, starting the first week in October, there are clinics at Student Health to get flu shots. Students can sign up online.

Students may not take the flu seriously, or maybe it is just not their top priority. Either way, two ways to prevent the flu are easy enough to fit into any busy person’s day.