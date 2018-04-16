Presidential candidate Grace Pedersen sets sights on a sustainable future for the university

BY

When Grace Pedersen walks around campus, she sees brick buildings and students, just like most others. But Pedersen, although light and optimistic in demeanor, can’t help but see the problems underneath — an ill-designed transportation infrastructure, the wasteful use of campus electricity, how global climate change is impacting people here in Newark.



To address these problems head-on, Pedersen is running for Student Government Association (SGA) president as one of four candidates vying for the position.

Pedersen, a junior environmental studies and public policy major, joined SGA in her sophomore year at the suggestion of current student body president Natalie Criscenzo, serving as academic affairs senator for the College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment this past year. Pedersen’s campus leadership extends beyond SGA, however, as she has participated in and led environmental sustainability projects from her freshman year to the present day.

Although constantly active, Pedersen’s efforts have not always been successful. She cited a recent effort to convert the university to renewable energy, a plan that the university rejected, forcing her to assess other options.

“We were attempting to pursue renewable energy, but it looks like funding isn’t there,” Pederson said. “So we’re taking other avenues and looking to be strategic to make our electricity consumption more efficient.”

While the university’s efforts to increase its student population might raise concerns for somebody like Pedersen, as more people presumably need more electricity, she sees it as an opportunity for “smart growth,” in which ground-up building projects, such as Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Campus development, make conscientious efforts to sustainably accommodate students.

In addition to her sustainability goals, Pedersen intends to expand SGA’s presence on campus, noting a trend of “exclusivity” among student groups. To Pedersen, SGA can be a centralized mediating tool, designing programs and initiatives that bring otherwise distant campus groups together.

Pedersen also aims to ensure that student voices reach the university’s upper administration. SGA representatives are often invited to participate in university decision-making, sending voting members to the Faculty Senate and sitting in on Board of Trustees meetings, and Pedersen believes that her past experience qualifies her to be a force in administrative affairs.

“I think my long history of trying to pioneer environmental initiatives on campus will really lend itself to that,” Pedersen said. “I have developed an incredible patience dealing with the bureaucracy here.”

Noting previous difficulties with transitions between SGA administrations — leading to innumerable difficulties this past year, such as the cancellation of fall elections and a broken website — Pedersen hopes to utilize the summer by making connections with student groups and keeping up with ongoing SGA projects. This year, Criscenzo made sustainability a focus of SGA, and Pedersen thinks that her agenda will bring continuity to the transition, putting SGA in a better position to effect change.

Pedersen also intends to make pedestrian safety a priority as president. In her freshman year, she witnessed the tragic death of student Matthew Rosin, who was hit by a bike on the Trabant Patio, and has since seen too many “close calls.”

“I feel like it’s a consequence of an incompatible transportation infrastructure, and just a lot of kids that don’t have experience with the same infrastructure that we have,” Pedersen said. “For the past two years, I’ve been working on an educational campaign to try to get people to just be aware of the dangers that occur on campus.”