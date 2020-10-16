“Pride, intensity, talent, respect, dedication”: Remembering Bob Gibson



A statue of Bob Gibson outside Busch Stadium, home of Gibson’s St. Louis Cardinals.

The teetering balance of power in baseball often sways from era to era; in the early 1900s, the game was dominated by pitchers, as larger strike zones and ballparks enabled domination on the mound.

In the mid-90s through the mid-2000s, baseball was notorious for its home run-hitting, record-shattering sluggers, who would later be drowned out in infamy as steroid scandals rocked the baseball world, calling into question the integrity of the game.

Regardless of the era, the archetype of dominant players on the mound or at the plate have long been the same.

Pitchers often strive to have the overbearing fastball that they can pin anywhere in the strike zone, pairing it with devastating off-speed pitches to keep the hitter off balance. While hitters can be dominant in various ways, the most fascinating being the powerful, home run hitter who can spray homers all over the ballpark.

In 1968, pitchers tilted the balance of power in their favor in an unprecedented way. The “Year of the Pitcher” featured many of the game’s best starters displaying superiority over hitters all season long. The “Year of the Pitcher” was a notorious year in baseball history, and it was headlined by one of the greatest pitchers of all time, Bob Gibson.

On Oct. 2, Bob Gibson passed away after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gibson’s death has come on the heels of the recent losses of baseball legends, Lou Brock and Tom Seaver. All three are members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but the infamous stories of Gibson’s demeanor and dedication to the game have honored his memory and brought attention to just how unique Gibson was on and off the field.

In 1968, Gibson won the National League Cy Young Award for best pitcher in the league. This wasn’t the only award he won that year, as Gibson won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, the team in which he played for his entire career. The statistics of Gibson’s ‘68 season more so resemble those in a video game rather than that of an actual major league pitcher.

Gibson finished the ‘68 campaign with a record of 22-9, striking out 268 batters, and tallying an earned run average (ERA) of 1.12. This is the fourth-best single-season ERA of all time, with the better three coming before the year 1915.

In fact, the 1968 season saw pitching reign supreme to the extent that the MLB lowered the pitching mound height from 15 inches to 10 inches.

Some of the notorious traits of Gibson was his fierce demeanor and undaunted approach on the mound, as he was known for throwing inside fastballs to the hitter to brush them back off the plate. This worked to his advantage in many facets, especially when it came time for Gibson to throw his signature slider to hitters, oftentimes using it as a strikeout pitch.

“Don’t dig in against Bob Gibson, he’ll knock you down,” said Hall of Famer, Hank Aaron. “He’d knock down his own grandmother if she dared to challenge him. Don’t stare at him, don’t smile at him, don’t talk to him. He doesn’t like it. If you happen to hit a home run, don’t run too slow, don’t run too fast. If you happen to want to celebrate, get in the tunnel first. And if he hits you, don’t charge the mound, because he’s a Gold Glove boxer.”

The Creighton University alum excelled in not only baseball, but also basketball, so much so that after his career at Creighton, Gibson played for the Harlem Globetrotters for one season in 1957.

After having success as a two-sport athlete at Creighton, Gibson proved all of his doubters wrong. Initially, he had intended on attending Indiana University, but due to the state of racism and prejudice at the time in the United States, he was unable to attend.

“I was trying to get into Indiana University at the time, and they had their quota (of black players), which was one — and after watching them play, they got the wrong one,” Gibson said.

One of the gutsiest performances of Gibson’s career came before his historic 1968 season, in a string of starts in the 1964 World Series.

Gibson pitched 27 total innings, tallying two complete games while doing so. During the regular season in 1964, Gibson hurled over 287 innings pitched, a number that is remarkable for a starting pitcher, and also taxing.

In Game 2 of the ‘64 World Series, Gibson’s Cardinals fell to the New York Yankees by a score of 8-3, evening the series up at one game a piece. Gibson pitched eight innings, and struck out nine Yankee hitters, while he only gave up four runs, an otherwise uncharacteristic start by the Cardinals’ ace.

Gibson would not pitch again in the series until Game 5, with the series knotted at two. The Cardinals won that game in ten innings, behind Gibson’s gutsy 10-inning, 13-strikeout complete game, one in which he gave up zero earned runs.

The Yankees would end up evening the series at three games a piece, sending it to a Game 7. Then, Gibson would solidify himself as one of the best pitchers in the game with his fabled performance in the Fall Classic.

In Game 7, the Cardinals would extend their lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Yankees would not go out quietly.

Gibson started the game, but was clearly not at his best, as much of his energy was drained. He battled through the decisive Game 7, and Cardinals’ manager, Johnny Keane, decided to keep him in to finish off the win for St. Louis.

“I had a commitment to his heart.” Keane said of his decision.

This 1964 World Series win would be one of two championships that Gibson would win during his career.

Gibson’s career was filled with interesting stats that, at first glance, do not seem like they could be real. For instance, Gibson’s career record was 251-174, but he also tossed 255 career complete games, meaning that he had at least four career starts where he lost, but still went the distance.

Furthermore, in his masterclass 1968 season, he threw 28 more complete games, 13 of which were complete game shutouts, meaning in 13 starts he pitched the entire game without letting up a run.

Gibson showed just how much of a fierce competitor he was in the 1964 World Series, but everytime he reached the World Series in his career, he always showed up.

In the Fall Classic, Gibson went 7-2 on the mound, with a 1.89 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched. Gibson showed up on both the mound and at the plate, as he also has two career World Series home runs.

Baseball has long had the reputation of being stuck in its ways, and oftentimes, there is pushback when players come along that break the traditional mold. Nowadays, you see more emotion displayed by players than back in Gibson’s day, however, that did not stop him from being one of the notorious competitors in baseball’s history.

“I remember one time going out to the mound to talk with Bob Gibson,” longtime Cardinals’ catcher, Tim McCarver said. “He told me to get back behind the batter, that the only thing I knew about pitching was it was hard to hit.”

There are endless anecdotes, quotes and stories about the legend of Bob Gibson and his impact on the game of baseball. Joe Torre, a former teammate of Gibson, put it best when asked about him by MLB.com.

“Try pride, intensity, talent, respect, dedication,” Torre said.

His intimidating attitude every fifth day became what Gibson was best known for, and that in itself set the blueprint for dominant starting pitchers to this day. Between his otherworldly performance on the mound and determination to be great, Gibson solidified himself as one of the greatest players in this history of the game.