Prominent Christian apologists speak at Trabant



Kirk Smith/THE REVIEW

On Nov. 4, Christian authors and self-identified Christian apologists Zacharias and Abdu Murray came to the Trabant Student Center to speak to the students of the university, as well as many non-students, about whether spiritual truths are exclusive to certain faiths.

BY

Senior Reporter

The crowd comes to a hush. All eyes are on the stage. On it stands Ravi Zacharias, a man small in frame with wispy, white hair. He speaks in a whisper that resonates through the crowd. He tells the audience about the time he found himself in the hospital after trying to take his own life. He is close to tears as he tells the story, as are many members of the audience.

He tells the audience how he overcame his personal struggles through the pages of the Holy Bible. The story receives a resounding applause.

On Nov. 4, Christian authors and self-identified Christian apologists Zacharias and Abdu Murray came to the Trabant Student Center to speak to the students of the university, as well as many non-students, about whether spiritual truths are exclusive to certain faiths. The event was part of the Veritas Forum, a program that brings in guest speakers to universities around the U.S. to answer questions about the Christian faith and its place in the world.

After a brief introduction from Babatunde Ogunnaike, Murray came to the stage to speak. Murray, the self-described “opening speaker,” detailed his journey that led him to the Christian faith. Born Muslim, Murray did not turn to Christianity until the age of 27, following a spiritual and scientific examination of the different religions.

While he once tried to combine aspects of Christianity and Islam, Murray holds the belief that spiritual truths are exclusive.

“I came to the conclusion, inevitably, as intellectual honesty was driving me, that spiritual truths are, in fact, exclusive,” Murray said. “They do require you, at some point, to make a choice. I didn’t want to make that choice, but the truth is the truth no matter what I feel about it, and eventually you come to this belief, and this understanding that it’s worth following.”

Murray went on to discuss how he feels it is still necessary to accept people no matter what their beliefs are and how important it is to take everybody’s beliefs seriously no matter how different they are than your own. He said he believes that keeping spiritual truths separate is more respectful than trying to combine them.

“You have to give people what I call the ‘dignity of difference,” Murray said. “You respect them so much that you have the ability to disagree with them and take their claims seriously … there’s a very fundamental and consequential difference [between faiths], and if you don’t recognize that, you’re not respecting anybody.”

Murray concluded his presentation by explaining why Christianity is so enticing to him. He said that while most religions tell us that we can fix ourselves, Christianity puts our salvation in the hands of a higher being, something that lines up with Murray’s beliefs.

He said he believes that we cannot save ourselves, but Jesus can.

Following Murray’s presentation, Zacharias took the stage. Zacharias has authored or edited 25 books and is considered one of the most prominent Christian authors in the world today. He began his speech with a bit of humor, telling a few jokes about professions such as lawyers and politicians.

After his opening, Zacharias spoke about hypocrisy, saying how it is unwittingly “a compliment vice pays to virtue.”

His words about hypocrisy segued into a discussion about truth and how he believes it plays an important role in protecting peoples’ values. According to Zacharias, the perception that calling someone a hypocrite is seen as such an insult only proves how imperative we find it to be truthful to our values.

Zacharias debated the idea that we live in a “post-truth” society, claiming that the truth is, and will always be, a necessary part of our culture.

“The fact of the matter is, ladies and gentlemen, is that if any society really came to the belief that there is no such thing as truth, which is what we are flirting with here in the West, calling it the post-truth culture in which we now live … you may as well talk about a one-ended stick if you deny that the truth exists,” Zacharias said.

The conversation then turned to a discussion about secularization and how it seems to Zacharias as if faith and spirituality have been fading away in the modern world. He said he feels as if faith gives us meaning, and that by losing it, “we tread a slippery slope.”

Zacharias concluded by telling the story about how he nearly took his own life as a young man.

Overwhelmed by school and exams, he said he tried to poison himself and ended up in the hospital. While there, a Bible was sent to him. Zacharias affirmed that receiving the Bible changed his perception of the world and gave him a newfound purpose.

A Q&A session followed the presentation. The questions sparked various lengthy responses from the speakers, one of which included Zacharias urging people who think they know everything to “get married.”

The following day, Murray held a separate Q&A session in Trabant Theater. The presentation was largely a recap of what was discussed during the event the day prior, but there was a much greater emphasis on audience interaction.

Michael Vaughan, the university’s interim vice provost for Diversity and Inclusion, said he believes it is important for students to attend this type of event.

“At this event, we really wanted to have a lot of the student questions come forward,” Vaughan said. “They also talked about some of the skeptics, so it’s really about having provocative questions that come forward that are really in the minds and hearts of a lot of people, so we can talk and share and grow and develop together.”

Many students also said they found the event enlightening.

Daniel Hernandez, an exercise science major and member of the Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship, said he believes this type of event really adds to an education.

“Being in academia, you really have to be academically honest and think about why you hold the beliefs you do,” Hernandez said. “I think having something that pushes in on something that in today’s society isn’t really pushed in on and being encouraged to think through things is always beneficial.”

In a separate interview with The Review, Murray lauded his visit to the university, saying how accepting and welcoming everyone has been to him. He also reiterated the subject of his speeches and spoke about how important acceptance is to maintain a functioning society.

“I think we fundamentally get to know people who disagree with us,” Murray said. “If you’re in a university, what you’re here for is to learn, to broaden yourself and open yourself up to other ideas. I think people think of Christianity as the same old, same old, but the reality is we have a lot to learn from some of our most ancient traditions.”