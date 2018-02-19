Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist talks politics, policy and presidents

Grace McKenna/THE REVIEW

The first journalist to predict Trump’s presidential win headlined teh front Page Cafe.

BY

COLUMN EDITOR

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston, a father of eight and a predictor of Donald Trump’s presidency, headlined the the Feb. 13 Front Page Cafe, the second event of its kind.

Johnston has held a variety of positions during his career, including a full-time reporting job at The San Jose Mercury, a consulting gig with the Netflix original series, “House of Cards,” and running DCReport.org, a news website that focuses on the ins and outs of politics, with a particular focus on the White House.

According to the event description, he was the first journalist to predict that Mr. Trump could win the White House, and the first to publish his tax returns. Mr. Trump reacted to this on Twitter, saying “Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, ‘went to his mailbox,’ and found my tax returns? FAKE NEWS.”

His newest book, “It’s Even Worse Than You Think,” focuses on the appearance of politics and policies under Trump, specifically with regard to the subjects that are less often spoken about in the news, like Trump’s past business ventures and scandals. Of particular mention, the book addresses his dealings with the notorious drug trafficker, Joseph Weichselbaum.

“Trump is the most manifestly unfit person to be in office,” Johnston says. “He doesn’t even know the Constitution.”

“Computational propaganda,” or what Johnston referred to as “the manipulation of the media,” was a term used throughout the night to reference Trump’s strategy for pushing the public to believe his account of things — that criminal organizations are not involved with and have no association with him.

According to Johnston, most people who support Trump assert that they have deep, Christian values, but, in his experience, when he goes to interview them, he finds that they often cannot recall key concepts of the Bible.

“A fundamental value of the Bible is to repent, but Trump says a fundamental value is revenge,” Johnston says.

Johnston spent the night answering questions from the audience — which included several chairs from the departments of public policy, history and international relations — about Trump’s policies, the possibility of him winning the 2020 election and the events that preceded the 2016 election.

One of the questions included a thought about how to spot and understand fake news, and why Trump is making such a big deal out of it.

“They’re taking away the right to know information,” Johnston says. “Also, the fastest decreasing white-collar jobs are journalists — there aren’t enough people to cover the government.”

From chronicling the history of Trump’s economic decisions to encouraging people to vote in the 2018 elections and 2020 elections, Johnston conveyed the importance of being both politically aware and involved.

“We control our destiny,” he says.

He encouraged optimism, paying attention to the news and understanding government policy in order to create change in the current political atmosphere of the United States.

“I have one thing to say about the next election… get people voting. Get them to the polls.”