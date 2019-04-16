Pulling back the curtains: Backstage at the REP

Nushi Mazumdar/THE REVIEW

The large area behind the stage where countless unseen members of the crew maintain the production.

BY

Senior Reporter

People sometimes forget about the hard work that goes into a show, instead focusing more on the brilliance of the acting and story. However, putting on a show as elaborate and large as the Resident Ensemble Players (REP) often does requires the assistance of many individuals behind the scenes. The process can be extensive, and the work to create the final product may take up to a year.

Throughout the year, the REP produces six to seven plays, with a crew as large as 43 full-time professionals; 12 part-time employees; and 25 to 45 guest professional directors, designers, technicians, voice and movement coaches and actors. The process of choosing who fills these many positions and which shows to perform falls upon Sanford Robbins, the founder and producing artistic director of the REP.

Nushi Mazumdar/THE REVIEW

The vast supply of costumes spreads into multiple spaces throughout Hartshorn Hall.

“I work in the American Theatre, so I have personal relations with most of the major people,” Robbins says. “When I pick a play, I have a sense of who the people are who would most effectively bring it to the stage.”

One such position is filled by Matthew Marholin, the production stage manager in charge of much of the communication backstage. Marholin says that stage managers record all the blocking, the positioning and movements of an actor, of the show, coordinate schedules and communicate between the director and designers. During tech rehearsal, which incorporates the technical aspects of the show, the stage manager must ensure the timing of the cues is correct. When the show opens and the director leaves, it is on the stage manager to maintain the director’s artistic vision, ensuring that the audience receives the best possible show.

Of course, there are many other staff members who do their part to enliven the show. For example, Keith Davis, the technical director, oversees many of the scenic elements, such as the walls, stage flooring, rigging and safety measurements. According to Davis, the process starts five to six months before opening night. Based on the designs he is given, he creates an estimate of the budget necessary to construct the set. Then, construction drawings are created for their shop, where the workers generally have five to six weeks to build the show.

Although scenery and set design are essential, without the necessary lighting and sound, audiences would be unable to enjoy the experience. So, Eileen Smitheimer, lighting and sound supervisor, oversees all of the lighting and sound, with the assistance of a master electrician, a sound engineer and three theater technicians. Smitheimer works with designers to coordinate their schedules and provide information on the lighting available.

“It’s about coordination, working through and the actual hang of the shows,” Smitheimer says. “You have the people who say what it is and what it looks like, and then we help that process to make it happen.”

Similarly, costume-designing must suit the needs of many individuals, including directors, actors and designers. Barbara Hughes, the costume director at the REP, works alongside her team to ensure that the completed costume appeals to audiences. According to Hughes, the costume department oversees the wigs, shoes, clothes, makeup and prosthetics seen on stage.

Nushi Mazumdar/THE REVIEW

The costume shop is where the creation of the many costumes occurs.

To create costumes, renderings are first constructed to communicate what the designer is trying to build. Based on the rendering, the pieces may be bought, built or taken from stock. Then, Hughes assists the designer with shopping for fabrics in New York. There, the costume department has a shop where they do fittings and start preparing costumes before the rehearsal process.

Because of the various details within the process, repairing the costumes requires many hands. For instance, wigs are given special attention by the wig designer and wig artisan. Wigs are created from real hair by the wig designer and are handled by wig artisans who must wash the wigs and reset them every night. Creating the clothing and accessories requires many different roles, too, such as drapers, who look at a rendering and make a pattern. There are also firsthands, who help the drapers by doing all the cutting and matching fabrics.

“It’s really about supporting the designers, the actors and the director’s vision and knowing that they know you are protecting them,” Hughes says. “They rely on me to support them in getting what they need.”