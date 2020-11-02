Putting up lawn signs: an invitation for conversation

The Binns neighborhood in Newark is dotted with Halloween decorations and presidential election lawn signs.



The Binns neighborhood in Newark is dotted with Halloween decorations and presidential election lawn signs. These signs are a great way for people to show the rest of the neighborhood which presidential candidate they are voting for, and by extension, their beliefs on a multitude of political issues.

Barbara Monjon, who has multiple Biden/Harris signs up outside her house, said she puts up lawn signs every election year.

“I believe strongly in my candidate,” Monjon said. “So, I’m proud of that.”

Monjon calls herself a “recovering Republican.” She said she often fought about politics with her late father when then-Senator Barack Obama was running for office.

“My dad was a huge fan of Joe Biden’s, and he was so excited for the election that year because he also absolutely idolized Obama,” Monjon says. “When I lost my dad, I thought, ‘You know what? I’m gonna respectfully give this guy some time,’ and it really did change my way of thinking.”

These people know that their signs probably are not going to change the minds of neighbors passing by, but they remain hopeful. Joel Dickerson, who has a Trump/Pence sign up, said his sign is just to show support for the president.

“Delaware is very blue, I would say,” Joel Dickerson said. “I don’t think you’re gonna change people’s minds. We’re a very Democratic state, very few Republicans. But we hope for change.”

Joel’s brother, Dave Dickerson, who lives across the street, said he shares the same mentality. He also said he believes that because the election is so close, and many people have already voted, people’s minds are already made up.

“It’s probably not going to sway anybody at this juncture,” Dave Dickerson said.

Joel Dickerson’s “Blue Lives Matter” lawn sign.

Joel Dickerson’s lawn also has a “Blue Lives Matter” sign — a movement that supports police officers and their families.

“I think that the police officers have been under assault for undue reasons,” Joel Dickerson said. “I do know there are ‘bad apples,’ but for the biggest part, the police are very good people.”

With a neighborhood full of lawn signs, one has to find a way to stand out. Some signs take a more humorous route. One such sign reads, “STD: Stop The Donald 2020. Don’t let the infection spread.”

This sign belongs to Samantha Ace, who also has multiple Biden/Harris signs up on her property. For her, the signs are a way to “show our support for the candidate and to make sure that we don’t get stuck with what we have for another four years.”

Ace noted that she lives in the neighborhood with her wife, and the two of them are personally affected by the decisions of the current administration.

“We’re basically voting for our lives,” Ace said, with a dry chuckle.

“No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

Other signs are more contemplative. Doug Hyde has a sign that says, “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor,” in Spanish, English and Arabic. He has also been putting up signs for years as a way to show support for the candidates he backs and hopefully influence those who pass by.

Hyde considers himself a patriotic man — he served in the military for nine years, and he and his wife both come from military families. Because of this, he also flies an American flag year round.

“Since Trump came into power, him and his followers have kind of subverted the flag and the meaning of patriotism,” Hyde said. “When I fly a flag now, I kind of fear that people may think I’m some kind of far right-wing nut job.”

He said he got the sign because of these worries, as a way to counteract the flag.

“It’s a way of signalling, just ‘cause you see the flag here doesn’t mean I’m some nationalist nut,” Hyde said.

None of the neighbors have gotten any flack for their signs, though Joel Dickerson has had his stolen twice.

“I just replace them,” Joel Dickerson said. “I actually have them anchored in the ground now. They can’t take them.”

Despite their opposing political beliefs, none of the neighbors harbor any hard feelings toward each other. Rather, they hope that their signs prompt a conversation. After all, the willingness to publicize one’s political beliefs comes with the cost of explaining these beliefs.

But when asked why he’s voting for President Trump, Dave Dickerson said, “All right, we’re done,” and slammed the door shut.

Still, most residents of the Binns neighborhood understand the responsibility that comes with putting up a lawn sign and said they would be more than willing to talk about their beliefs if someone asked.

“I know them,” Monjon said of her neighbors with Trump signs. “They’re nice people. I hope maybe somebody will come by and want to start a conversation, and I can tell them the good things I know.”