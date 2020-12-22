Queer at Christmas: The struggles of being LGBT during the holidays

Family reunions can be a double-edged sword. Sophia Johnson examines the challenges and discomfort that those who identify as LGBTQ+ might contend with.



Sometimes the holidays can bring with them more headaches than good humor.

Winter break, for most university students, usually consists of packing up your dorm room and heading home to be greeted by your family with warm smiles and seasonally-appropriate treats. If you celebrate a holiday, winter break also includes some quality time with your immediate and/or extended family. You can catch up, tell them all about how college is going and maybe get a few gifts too. However, for LGBT individuals, it’s not always so simple.

In the last decade, the general public has become more accepting of LGBT identities. Nonetheless, there are still people who hold conservative views, and unfortunately, some of those people are family members to LGBT individuals. During the holidays when they make the trip to see their family, they may end up having an unsavory interaction with their LGBT family members.

We all know of the classically dreaded question that families love to ask —“Do you have a boyfriend/girlfriend?” For someone who isn’t in a straight relationship, this question can force them into a lie in order to keep themselves safe from rejection or conflict. Moreover, for transgender invividuals who are transitioning or have transitioned, the holidays may force them to have to explain their new appearance to disapproving family members who might mock them. It might even force them to dress like the gender they do not identify as, which can create extreme gender dysphoria, which has a negative impact.

Hopefully, if you are a queer person who deals with homophobic family during the holidays, you may find solace in spending time with your progessive aunt or gay cousin, but not all LGBT individuals have that privilege. Regardless, it might still be tough.

Some LGBT students at the university are fortunate enough to have families that accept them for their identity. Heidi Fligelman, a senior, says that while her extended family is unaware of her identity as a bisexual, her immediate family is accepting, and her holiday experience is generally laid back and relaxed. Audrey, a sophomore at the university, talks about her family’s acceptance of her identity as well:

“They actually have no idea. But I am pretty confident that they would be accepting,” Audrey says. Audrey celebrates Christmas with her parents every year, and her identity as a bisexual does not cause tension during the holidays.

However, other students do not have the same privilege when coming home for winter break. Gia Metzger, a freshman at the university, uses she/they pronouns and is bisexual.

“It gets a little complicated here, because they also don’t know about the ‘they’ side of my pronouns, because that’s a very recent thing I’m coming out about,” Gia says. “But as far as my sexuality I’ve been out for a while now, and they are accepting I’d say but do not understand.”

During the holidays, Gia spends time gift giving with their parents and brother. However, for Gia, all of the time spent together leads to discomfort and tension. Gia also talks about how it is hard to deal with conflicts that arise about identity and how those feelings from conflict can build up inside. They also talk about something they wish their parents would learn:

“If they took the time to understand… the root of the problems that [LGBT individuals] face, and even just the problems that [LGBT individuals] face in general, they would have a greater understanding of why [being LGBT] needs to be celebrated,” Gia says.

Being LGBT can be a complicated and difficult experience for some, especially around family who may not be as accepting. However, if you are an LGBT ally and your family member is an LGBT individual, there are plenty of things you can do to make sure they have an enjoyable experience at family gatherings.

For example, if you notice someone’s appearance is different or they express discomfort being called by their current name or current pronouns, ask them if they have a new name or pronouns in private. Additionally, if they do have a new name or new pronouns, ask them if they would like to be called that around the rest of the family.

Also, refrain from asking if they have an opposite sex partner. If you are interested in who they are dating, ask them in private, or ask in a gender neutral way —“Are you dating anyone?”

Finally, if you see your family members being homophobic, stand up for your LGBT family members. You might be afraid to ruin Christmas, but it is very likely that the LGBT family member has already had their Christmas ruined by their identity being attacked. So, just embrace the discomfort, and stand up for your loved ones. Remember that winter break and the holidays should be fun and relaxing for everyone, and anything you can do to make it better for your LGBT family members is worth it.