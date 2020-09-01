Racism ‒ Not just an American problem



Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

In India, light skinned people often enjoy more privileges compared to dark skinned people.

BY

Copy Editor

As protestors in America continue to denounce racism and police brutality, I thought I would enlighten the readers on a different type of racism from the far east. Wait, what? You thought racism is only rampant in America? Oh no, my friend, you are gravely mistaken.

I am an international student from India. As a nation we are vastly different from the United States but we do share a common love for light skinned people.

Indians love babies, and a fair skinned baby takes their joy to new heights. If you ever saw the celebrations you would think the family struck a gold mine. Honestly, I wouldn’t blame them either. You see, in India if you have a lighter complexion, you instantly become the favorite kid in the family, the popular kid in highschool with loads of friends, relationships would be a piece of cake for you as people would just gather around like a moth to flame. Not to mention you will always have a level-up when it comes to your college and career. So does that mean fair-skinned people will live a life filled with advantages? Well, yes and no. These advantages may not be able to turn tables for them, but the tide remains in their favor. Sounds kind of familiar?

Fair-toned Indians enjoy a good life, but what about the people who did not receive this curious blessing?

A dark-skinned Indian (or brown skinned as many Americans would like to call them), have more than a few difficulties in life, to put it conversely. “Kallu” or “Kalia” (meaning black) is a term in India used to describe people with dark skin. It is used in a verbal fight among siblings, villains are named after it in movies and even politicians use it in heated arguments. This derogatory term is what they are called by for the rest of their lives. Somehow their names become secondary.

Indians associate white skin with beauty and dark with ugliness. I wonder why a country that has a predominantly brown-skinned population, and was exploited by white people, is so obsessed with white skin. It’s a toxic relationship if you ask me. You see, a brown kid is made to realize right from childhood that he is not beautiful. His self-confidence is shattered by the very people that are supposed to enrich and nourish him. His youth is spent applying a hundred varieties of fairness creams and experimenting with painful treatments. And it’s even worse for men, because they have to do all of it in the closet. There is an Indian notion that men aren’t supposed to be caring for their skin if they are to uphold their toxic masculine image, and yet they are expected to look their best fair self.

These issues take a hideous turn when it comes to ‘marriage’. As hard as it is for Americans to understand, most Indians indulge in what is called an ‘arranged marriage’. An arranged marriage is where two families meet, mosty by a third person’s recommendation and decide if they want to marry their children to one another based on a host of different qualities. Of course, one of the most coveted requirements is WHITE SKIN. In India, if your own child was born with a dark skin, there is only one way you can cure your family’s line if the fairness creams don’t work. (I doubt they hardly ever do). You marry them off to a light skinned person and then voila! All your grandkids would now be fair skinned, if not at least a level up from one of their dark parents. It’s a wild scheme and I would understand if you had to read it twice to digest the crazy in it.

Many would argue that this is an issue concerning rural India and that the urban elite is above it. Unfortunately, major Indian celebrities have been the torch bearers of white skin in the country. Up until very recently, actors like Priyanka Chopra and Shahrukh Khan endorsed fairness creams in their advertisements. They may be vocal about the issue of racism now but there is a long history of influential Indians arguing that white is better.

Indian society is filled with this vile racism and the worst thing is that it never comes out in the open. It is very subtly embedded in the societal value of being likable and trying to be more confident. It’s a generational disease of mothers telling their daughters of a new fairness therapy that came out and men hiding their insecurities behind turmeric masks. As the U.S. protests against the grotesque system of racism, I hope that the Indian society can comprehend that your skin color is just an outer shell that has nothing to do with what is inside.