Record Store Day promotes the importance of community

Local record stores celebrate Record Store Day with both new and old vinyl releases.



BY

MANAGING MOSAIC EDITOR

A line of approximately 300 people stood outside Rainbow Records on Saturday morning, waiting in anticipation for the exclusive releases debuting just for Record Store Day. After witnessing a patron wait a world record-breaking amount of time for the event — 4 p.m. Friday afternoon — general manager Todd Brewer says it was the best turn out he has seen since he and his wife took over the establishment five years ago.

Record Store Day is an annual event where independent record stores around the country are able to release their choice of over 400 newly printed, exclusive vinyls at affordable pricing. Established in 2007, Record Store Day was designed to drive business to small, local stores.

“[Local businesses] are the culture of our community,” Brewer says. “It’s the life and blood of our community. That’s what makes our community unique — the individuals that add value to the culture of it. If we don’t support it, then this place won’t have any individual identity.”

Rainbow Records.

Rainbow Records, located on Main Street, emphasized their passion for small business support by promoting and incorporating other local stores into their celebration. Partnering with Homegrown Café, the two stores co-hosted a Record Store Day Brunch that featured live music, free giveaways and 15 percent off a customer’s order if they displayed their Rainbow Records receipt. Rainbow Records also partnered with Switch Skate & Snow, The Delaware Growler, Wooden Wheels Service and Repair and Little Goat Coffee Roasting Co.

Rainbow Records is the only store in the state of Delaware that has been participating in Record Store Day since its first year of creation.

“We wanted to be dedicated to the same principles that [the previous owner] was dedicated to, so we’ve stuck with it,” Brewer says.

Amongst Rainbow Record’s repertoire of exclusive releases was a Led Zeppelin yellow 45, featuring two unreleased songs and two mixes handpicked by Jimmy Page. Brewer also stocked up on other anticipated favorites like The Grateful Dead, Phish, The Doors, Rage Against the Machine and a Pink Floyd record, “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn,” which hasn’t been issued for the last 50 years.

“It’s a collectors record,” Brewer says. “If you wanted to get yourself a decent copy of it, it’s 500 bucks, but we might have it for 40 bucks.” That is what Record Store Day is all about.



Wonderland Records.

Diane Kellmyer traveled from northern New Jersey just to celebrate Record Store Day at her favorite Newark record shops.

“We like these record stores down here,” she says, sifting through a pile of vinyls at Wonderland Records. “We like to support the local record stores, which is really important, especially on Record Store Day.”

Wonderland Records, located at the corner of West Main Street and New London Road, chose to celebrate Record Store Day in their own way.

“I go into my private collection and bring out maybe 30 or 40 really rare records and we hide them,” shop owner Demitri Theodoropoulous says.

Theodoropoulous says he chooses not to participate in the exclusive releases of Record Store Day, but he still takes advantage of the influx of vinyl-seeking customers by sparking an interest to dig through a variety of genres and artists.

“On Record Store Day people come out and look for everything,” he says. “They don’t limit themselves to their normal musical selections. They will dig and look for stuff. It’s kind of neat. People get their eyes open a little bit and think ‘maybe I’ll listen to some other stuff.”

At Wonderland Records, Theodoropoulous says that they too are passionate about sustaining the local culture of small businesses, and support the fact that Record Store Day brings out the music of a lot of independent artists.

“I consider it a holiday where we celebrate the small business in our community that adds to the culture of our community,” Brewer says.