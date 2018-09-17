Remembering Senator McCain, from a Democratic student

Courtesy of Creative Commons



The United States of America has lost one of the few selfless servants that remained in the halls of a building whose weight crushes the spirit that champions the ideals of America.

As the midterm elections approach, we must remember that the only way for Democrats to win is by learning from one of the best men who ever served in the United States Senate, Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.). While not a Democrat, his death gives us an opportunity to speak to what he has taught us.

McCain leaves us with a lesson that only his maverick ways can teach. A lesson of hope. He was a man who lost a presidential election at the height of his career in public service, in front of his nation, to Barack Obama’s message of hope.

McCain leaves us with the simple reminder that America is at its best not when we ostracize and criticize our opponents, but instead when we learn from them. Seamus Heaney tells us, “Hope is not optimism, which expects everything to turn out well, but something rooted in the conviction that there is good worth fighting for.”

McCain leaves a role in the Senate that no one person can fill. But, if that does not explain the type of hope that Senator McCain taught, then frankly words never will.

McCain’s lessons are not isolated to the lesson of hope — he leaves us with lessons in leadership as well. Leadership in loss that becomes leadership as grace. After being defeated in front of a nation that he served his entire adult life, McCain stood up, thanked the nation and congratulated his President. Then, he took to the task of leadership by offering to assist the President, all the while maintaining the code of conduct that he was known for and will be remembered by. In the wake of the 2016 election, my fellow Democrats, we have not shown such grace. We have not demonstrated leadership.

The only way for the Democratic Party to do what we espouse, what we wish to do, is for us to go back to our roots.

We must win the support of our fellow Americans and those who feel that their voice is not heard. It’s quite hard to care about what the President said — no matter how outrageous — when the cost of living is high and going up. A significant portion of Americans believe they need help, and they see Democrats as standing away from the fight and criticizing the person trying to help.

As the midterms approach, the Democratic party has an opportunity.

This is not a partisan issue. It is an American issue.

An issue that, before he died, McCain defined as whether or not, “We have done great good in the world because we believed our ideals are the natural aspiration of all mankind, and that the principles, rules, and alliances of the international order which we superintended would improve the security and prosperity of all who joined with us.”

It is those ideas that Democrats must go into the country to fight for and represent. Not the partisan stump speech but the truth that we the Democratic party are a big inclusive party, there to stand with our fellow Americans and fight with them, not for or against them.

We can, we should and I hope we will do it by making sure that the worker who works for forty hours is able to live in dignity, that human rights for which we stand are upheld on distant shores and also at the borders that we wish to secure. This will not come easily or without loss. But, as the Senator from Arizona has always urged, “a fight not joined is a fight not enjoyed.”

Senator McCain taught us how to say we are wrong. My fellow Democrats, we have been wrong. We have been campaigning in the wrong way. We have not been fighting the right way.

We have been standing at podiums, instead of on porches. We have been sitting on panels at prestigious universities instead of in chairs at the local diners. We have not articulated ideas, we have ignored ideals. We have been playing nanny to a President who is far too entrenched to change his ways.

So, Democrats, lace up your sneakers, fill up your water bottles, charge up your phones and grab a clipboard. It’s time to go win back not the House or the Senate but win again our place as champions for the ideals that have and always will make our nation great. Thank you, Senator McCain — lessons learned, we won’t give up the ship.

William Jelley is a sophomore political science major at the university. He can be reached at wjelley@udel.edu.