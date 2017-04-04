Restaurant review: An afternoon at Deer Park



Rachel Cardwell/THE REVIEW

Deer Park Tavern provides a diverse experince for a college bar attendee.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

“Excuse me,” an older gentleman in a green cap tapped my shoulder. “Are you with anyone?”

I did not recognize the man, but got to know him over the next hour as I sat at the bar next to him. He was a local, a regular at the bar. He was friendly, and talked my ear off about typical “old people” things: how much the times had changed, how he missed the old days, etc., etc., etc.

He meant no harm, of course. The man was nice enough, albeit a little too talkative (he began to get a little bit more personal than I was comfortable with), and was certainly more pleasant than a number of the other people that made up the eclectic and bizarre crowd at the Deer Park Tavern.

As expected, there were a handful of students there, getting their “day drink” on. Many of them probably came from their homes on Cleveland Avenue, and I’m sure some rolled in from campus after getting out of class early. The man sitting next to me was not the only old dude in there — in fact, there was a plethora of senior citizens crowding the bar and sipping their Stella Artois. In fact, I think they outnumbered the students.

The older customers were, for the most part, decked out in camo hunting gear. They were boisterous in their own right, although not particularly obnoxious. They all talked to each other like old friends, laughing and yelling over one another. It was as if they’d been coming to the tavern together for years — just like my neighbor in the green cap.

The interior of the building is cozy and warm, a dimly lit setting that makes you feel like you’re at home, or in some place nostalgic. Some patrons were sitting down in the dining area just to the right of my position at the bar, laughing and enjoying the tavern food. I took a sip of my drink, and stopped to think about the broad demographic that the place attracted. It was not that common to see such a variety of people at a bar in a college town — especially when I’d had quite a few experiences at bars where everyone there had seemed to put on their best Vineyard Vines shirt and khaki pants.

It was refreshing to be exposed to a different crowd — sure, some of them were a little rough around the edges. At times it got difficult for me to concentrate on my observations as the various customers got more and more inebriated, and conversation topics began to get more lewd. Some of the patrons were unpleasant, and I found myself grimacing as I overheard certain conversations. However, as with all places, I encountered friendly and open people here as well.

In the end, an hour proved to be more than enough time for me to get the vibe of Deer Park. It attracts a diverse crowd, as it’s currently the oldest bar on Main Street. Many of the people I was surrounded by seemed to have been coming there quite a while, although there were a lot of my peers there as well. As I said earlier, it was a refreshing experience for me to be placed into an environment that I wasn’t used to spending much time in. I learned a lot, and had a very interesting time observing the patrons of the Deer Park Tavern.