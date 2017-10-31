Return to glory: a long-awaited revitalization of school spirit

Olivia Smith

Students are increasingly enthusiastic about the football team’s recent success.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Despite the best efforts of the university’s administrators and athletic directors, the football program has failed to be a staple in the college experience of many of Delaware’s students. With the team’s recent success however, Delaware football may once again draw large student crowds, which have been long been lacking.

Many current upperclassmen have been matriculating without the promised excitement that the football team was supposed to deliver. While some have come to the university without a high interest in the program, others have been left wanting more.

“When I came here as a freshman, they really pushed football on us, but once I got here, it didn’t really seem like football was that big here,” junior Vanessa Rodriguez says.

For many students like Rodriguez, their experience with Delaware football has been limited to a select few games during their freshman year. The deflated atmosphere and lack of school spirit at which have made students less than enthusiastic to return to the stands.

“I went to two games my freshman year. The first game I went to was the first game of the season, and I feel like most of the freshman class went. But we were losing, and everyone left at halftime when the band was performing,” Rodriguez says. “[It was] kind of disappointing to me because I come from a really big football high school, so I was shocked that everyone was leaving.”

Delaware’s stunning, double-overtime victory over Richmond last week is the latest in a string victories that may serve to change this perspective. The win is significant not only in its contribution to to the Blue Hens’ 5-3 record, but also because it is the first time they have beat a No. 11 or higher ranked team since 2011.

The impact of the team’s recent turn-around is not only affecting current attitudes on campus, but may also be attracting future students as well. At the admissions office, student ambassadors like Virginia Cruz-Ayala are taking note of the shifting landscape.

“As the years go on, as a tour guide, and as a representative of admissions, things keep changing so we have to change the dialogue around them. The things I was saying as a freshman are so different from what I’m saying now as a senior,” Cruz-Ayala says. “If we’re getting better and we’re doing so well, we’re gonna talk about that in our tours, we’re gonna say that to prospective families. There are definitely families and students that come in here and are looking for a college that can give them that experience.”

While students both present and future are likely to be affected by the team’s performance, this season’s momentum is felt most by the players themselves.

According to senior Christian Portale, who was a freshman year walk-on, the team’s recent progress has marked a turning point for them.

“All three of these wins in the past three games have all been really cool, and even though Richmond was ranked No. 10, we still believed we could win,” Portale says. “I think this year more than other years we’ve been fighting through adversity, we fell behind a couple times in the [Richmond] game but never gave up.”

Portale adds that as a result of the game, the team is experiencing a boost to team morale and confidence.

“Any overtime game no matter who you play is going to be an emotional win, so the team was really excited after the game, it helped with our confidence going forward into the last four weeks of the season.”

As the Blue Hens prepare to take on the University of Maine Black Bears this Saturday, students across campus reflect on what a reinvigorated school spirit might mean and look like.

For Cruz-Ayala, this looks like more exciting games and added outreach potential for recruiting students.

“People are giving out stuff, people are tailgating a lot more and just in general the football team is getting better and they’ve been winning, putting on good games, so people are more excited for them,” Cruz-Ayala says. “Going forward, if that becomes a thing, that’s definitely something we can talk about. And I think it will happen.”

