Revamped Wooden Wheels Service and Repair shifts into gear with Grand Opening event



Rachel Milberg/THE REVIEW

Wooden Wheels Service and Repair aims to add a new twist on a familiar name.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Within the Newark cycling community, Wooden Wheels has consistently been the go-to for hospitable, family-friendly biking needs. For over 40 years, the store remained a constant Main Street site, where cyclists developed an allegiance. This is why when former owner Tom Harvey announced the store’s closing earlier this semester, three former employees knew they had to take action.

“The name Wooden Wheels has been a Newark staple bike shop for 50 years,” David Ferguson, former Wooden Wheels employee, says. “You can’t have a bike shop in Newark without Wooden Wheels being that bike shop.”

Ferguson, along with his two partners Chris Denney and Robbie Downward, decided to take on their new roles as co-owners by keeping a piece of Wooden Wheels within the community. In just a few months, they raised almost $20,000, going from absolutely nothing to creating a fully-functional service center and retail shop on New London Road.

“We wanted to do an event to reach out and thank the community for showing us that you loved Wooden Wheels so much that you wanted us to open a bike shop,” Ferguson says. “We wanted to thank everyone for being willing to support us in our endeavors to never grow up, because owning a bike shop, you don’t grow up.”

This community-appreciation event was held Saturday, when the co-owners hosted the Grand Opening of Wooden Wheels Service and Repair. The event included an Uncle Johns BBQ food truck, DJing by Rainbow Records, free Little Goat Coffee and a ton of beer — not to mention the reveal of their brand new store.

The event, equipped with tons of support from local businesses, was largely attended by the cycling community. With music, drinks and conversation, many customers of the old Wooden Wheels were present, as well as athletes from cycling groups, university students, families and friends.

“It’s that family aspect that makes this place special,” Greg Cephas, a member of the Tri-Dawgs Multisport Club in Delaware, says. “You come in and everyone knows your name. Commercial shops make you feel like a number, where shops like this make you feel like part of a community.”

While Wooden Wheels is an old name, the new store plans to make some changes, both creatively and communitatively. The trio plans to take more creative control, host more events and be able to represent the company with three faces instead of one.

“We want to be much more community active,” Downward says. “We want to possibly do neighborhood rides, community rides, maybe a night where we just have beer and pizza to get the people involved.”

At the end of the day, Wooden Wheels Service and Repair remains a safe haven for all cyclers, where they know they will receive high quality, personalized service that comes with being a small business rather than a large corporation. The new shop plans to continue the legacy that the old shop has left behind.

“It is a new bike shop. Even though it has the name Wooden Wheels on it, it’s still a different shop from the old one,” Ferguson says. “But we’re still going to honor the same thing that the old shop stood for, which was that community based, mom-and-pop style bike shop.”