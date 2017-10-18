The Review Rundown Episode Seven

We discuss the latest developments as the university discusses the creation of a multicultural center [2:00 – 18:00]

We analyze the Joe Biden/John Kasich event on campus [19:00 – 28:00]

We learn about the kNOw MORE organization on campus [29:00 – 36:00]

We break down the week in Delaware Athletics [37:00 – 41:00]

Andrew Collier, who works for Jimmy Johns, is featured on our Humans of UD segment [42:00 – 53:00]

Hosted by Assistant Mosaic Editor Katie Nails

Produced by Managing Sports Editor Teddy Gelman

