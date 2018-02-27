Rich People’s “Grace Session” demonstrates immense talent

Bandcamp.

Rich People’s “Grace Session” helps to grow their local presence.

New Jersey alt-rockers Rich People released their sophomore effort “Grace Session” on Saturday to widespread acclaim from their followers and peers alike. The quartet garnered popularity in their local area after the release of 2015’s “Jacob’s Ladder,” and continue to grow with “Grace Session.”

The eight-track release begins with introduction track “119,” a quick ambient track that quickly transitions into lead single “Fierce Grace,” originally released in July of 2017. “Fierce Grace” is a great introduction not just to the album, but to Rich People as a whole. The song’s slow-building instrumental is complimented perfectly by vocalist/guitarist Rob Rich’s witty lyrics and catchy melodies — a favorite of mine is “You make yourself so small/And you point your finger up like it’s my fault that I’m tall.”

“Back Step (All the Real Girls),” the second single for the record, is arguably a perfect song. It doesn’t beat around the bush to get to what I think is the catchiest chorus I’ve heard in years. The track, despite being four minutes long, breezes by so quickly that I had to replay it a few more times to really let it sink in. This is the track that solidified my liking for the record.

On “Common Sound,” Rich’s lyrics seem to reflect on breaking through the monotonous sea of local music, but quickly shift to talk about a personal experience for the rest of the track. This is something ever present on “Grace Session” — the lyrics are personal and transparent, and there isn’t much to be left up to interpretation. I like this style — it makes the record more approachable, and the lyrics are direct without sounding corny. “Safehull” follows suit, as Rich laments about past relationships (“it’s been so long since I tried love”).

After another break comes in the form of interlude track “Preface,” “Grays Ferry (Terrence)” and “White Mark” close out the record. “Grays Ferry” is a quick, minute-and-a-half track that explodes into “White Mark,” a perfectly emotional closer to the record.

Rich People aren’t necessarily breaking any new ground on “Grace Session,” but they’re taking their niche sound and perfecting it to the best they can. The melodies are incredibly catchy, guaranteed to be stuck in your head all day after listening to them. Although the album mostly deals with sad topics lyrically, the album still has a certain quality about it that makes it listenable in almost any circumstance. Rich People have already broke ground locally, and with the release of “Grace Session,” there’s no doubt their popularity will continue to ripple throughout the rest of the country.