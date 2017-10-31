The road to a repeat: Delaware begins title defense in CAA tournament



Forward Taylor Lister scored in Sunday’s win over Northeastern, her seventh goal of the season.

For the second year in a row, the Blue Hens’ field hockey team will host the CAA tournament. Last year, en route to winning their first ever national championship, the team finished the regular season 17-2, while this year the Hens are cruising into postseason play at 13-4.

Last season, No. 9 Delaware played Drexel in the first round of the CAA tournament and won 6-1— junior Greta Nauck registered a hat trick in that game, while Michaela Scanlon tallied a career-best two goals. The Hens went on to play rival James Madison in CAA championship. Nauck got things started with a goal from a penalty corner just eight minutes into the game. Three minutes later, senior Meghan Winesett scored off a rebound from 10 yards out to up the lead to 2-0. James Madison cut the lead to 2-1, but the Hens responded with goals from Nauck and Winesett and won the 2016 CAA Championship.

After the Hens beat Louisville, Duke and Princeton, they went on to the title game. Delaware played North Carolina and won 3-2 to become the 2016 National Champions.

“I would say the biggest difference is just last year we had a really strong leadership class with the seniors,” Nauck said. “We had to replace that leadership group. We just have to become more consistent in our game and really focusing on ourselves and our gameplan.”

The Hens had consistent success at home and against ranked opponents during the 2016 regular season. They were 12-0 at home and their only losses were against No. 20 Old Dominion and No. 16 Princeton.

This season, the Hens close out the regular season with a record of 5-0 in the CAA and 5-2 at home. Delaware lost to No. 20 Albany on Sept. 22 and then No. 1 Connecticut in a tumultuous weekend at Rullo Stadium. Since that weekend, the Hens have gone 7-1. The team is also currently 4-4 against ranked opponents this season.

“My thoughts and expectations for the NCAA tournament are, for now, nothing because we have to take it step-by-step,” Nauck said. “Hosting the CAA tournament was our first goal.”

Nauck believes the team has learned from its losses this season, which can only help the team moving forward into the tournament. The Hens are riding a four-game winning streak heading into postseason play including the road wins versus Hofstra and Northeastern last weekend.

“When we want to play good hockey, we can,” Head Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof said. “When we play a more physical team we have to readjust a little bit on our style of play.”

Delaware will host the four-team CAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 3 and Sunday, Nov. 5 The Hens will play Northeastern on Friday at 3 p.m. William & Mary and James Madison will face off in the day’s other semifinals contest at 6 p.m.. The winners of the games on Friday will meet in the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m..