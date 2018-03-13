The Rocco era continues as football “springs” into practice



Head Coach Danny Rocco and the Blue Hens begin spring practice Tuesday.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Blue Hens football will take the field for the first time since the end of their 7-4 season on Tuesday, March 13 for the start of spring practice.

Last season, the Hens fell just short of making the playoffs when they fell to Villanova, scoring just one touchdown. However, some takeaways were their overall winning record and the progress Head Coach Danny Rocco helped make in his first season.

“We have really worked hard here in the winter conditioning,” Rocco said. “And we’re certainly wanting to build on what we were able to accomplish a year ago.”

Last season, Delaware was unable to start practice until after spring break, causing them to have the latest spring game in the country. With the way the calendar falls this year, Delaware is able to get just short of two weeks of practice in before going on break. Over the winter, the team was preparing with strength and conditioning and three weeks of coaches stations, all leading the start of spring football.

Last season the Hens’ defense was exceptionally strong with great depth; however, with key contributors such as Bilal Nichols, Blaine Woodsen and John Nassib gone, Delaware has some spots to fill. Cam Kitchen, who was a starting defensive end before he endured a season-ending injury against James Madison last season, is one of the first players to look to. While most players have anticipated stepping on the field after their last game of the season on Nov. 18, Kitchen’s been waiting since Sept. 30.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back out there and getting comfortable with football again,” Kitchen said. “I expect us to work hard and practice with purpose with the start of spring practice. Put offense against defense and just get better each day.”

While spring practice provides a jumpstart on drills and fine tuning plays for the season, Rocco’s favorite part about spring practice is “the opportunity to compete.” With the pressure of preparing for a game gone during the spring, the players are able to focus on showcasing their skills and the coaches can concentrate on examining their talent. According to Rocco, there are “a number of positions without a definitive starter.” Among those that will receive the most attention is quarterback.

Last season, Joe Walker, who will be a redshirt senior come fall, started as QB, but transitioned to wide receiver when J.P. Caruso, who will also be a redshirt senior, made the move to starting quarterback. In the 2018 season, there will be even more options with redshirt freshman Nolan Henderson having had a full season of practicing, watching and learning the systems.

“My mindset this year is much different from last year’s,” Henderson said. “Having a season under my belt gives me a little more confidence, and I feel a lot more comfortable with the team and what’s to be expected. Last year was more an adjustment period, and I’m excited to start competing for a role.”

Caruso, who played in 10 out of 11 games and started in six, threw for 755 yards and completed 71 of 142 pass attempts in his first season as a Blue Hen. Joining the team in the fall, this will be his first spring practice with Delaware. However, for the majority of the spring, he will be recovering from surgery. Last season, Caruso played through an injured shoulder and underwent surgery. His throwing is limited for the spring and he plans to be back fully recovered and healthy come fall. Caruso said having gametime experience under him will allow him to jump into the season even more confident than last.

“Last year we were learning a completely new offense,” Caruso said. “Now instead, we’re perfecting the little details and what we can do better which is a good feeling.”

Last season brought a new coach who brought a whole new offensive system which takes months, if not a whole season, to perfect. The offense now gets to get a jump start in the spring with knowing the system rather than going through the process of learning something new.

The Hens will practice from March 13 to April 21 (with a two week intermission for spring break) and then conclude camp with the spring game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.