Rocco turns to competition to solve quarterback problem



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Quarterback Joe Walker was benched in Delaware’s 20-10 loss to James Madison.

Once again, Delaware has a competition under center.

In the fourth quarter of the Blue Hens 20-10 loss against James Madison Saturday, Head Coach Danny Rocco replaced starting quarterback Joe Walker with backup J.P. Caruso. Rocco made the change with 7:40 remaining and Delaware trailing 17-10.

Walker completed five of 11 pass attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown. Walker also turned the ball over twice. Under his direction, the Blue Hens offense passed midfield just once.

“I was expecting some element of, I don’t know the word breakthrough, but some element of a breakthrough, where it looked, it felt like this is a guy that’s started 20-some games, that has extra time to prepare and he’s sharp and on point,” Rocco said on Monday. “That’s not what I got, that’s not what I saw.”

Rocco added that, ahead of Delaware’s matchup with No. 23 Stony Brook, the team will reevaluate the QB position, saying “it will be a true cross comparison.”

Walker turned the ball over on a fumble and an interception. The fumble was an incomplete screen pass to Kareem Williams, and ruled a “negative angle” pass, and therefore a fumble. The fumble was recovered by James Madison and run into the end zone for a touchdown. Rocco called Walker’s interception “the wrong read.”

Walker also ran the ball 13 times for 46 yards, an average of 3.5 yards per attempt.

After replacing Walker, Caruso completed two of seven pass attempts for 42 yards in what was his first meaningful action of the season. Caruso attempted three passes against Delaware State and took the final knee against Cornell. In two seasons as a backup at Appalachian State, Caruso completed 14 of 18 pass attempts for 155 yards and ran for 187 yards. Rocco described Caruso as an athletic quarterback with a “live arm,” but also said the redshirt junior did nothing Saturday that made him “worthy to take the lead.”

“When you get in these games, you’re hoping to create a spark, make a play, make a throw, to give your team some momentum,” Rocco said. “It puts us right back in this discussion.”

In May, after the spring game, Rocco named Walker as the team’s starter. The redshirt junior started all but two games over the previous two seasons.

Caruso, a transfer from Appalachian State, then joined the team in advance of fall preseason drills, putting the competition back on. Walker and Caruso shared first team reps throughout the fall. At the end of the preseason, Rocco decided on Walker, in what he described Monday as “a pretty definitive result.” Through the first three games of the season, Walker attempted 96 percent of the Hens’ passes.

“We’re going to offer a little more legitimate balance to our repetition and rotation during the course of the week, allowing both players a little more equal time to execute the offense and grasp the concepts and work with the first team,” Rocco said.

During the evaluation process this week, an even split in first-team reps will allow the team to compare “apples-to-apples,” as in weeks prior, Caruso only had limited action with the first team receivers and offensive line.

“I think for J.P. it’s just a function of being able to internalize the offense,” Rocco said. “For whatever reason, Joe has kind of been the one who has been able to communicate the offense a little better, call the play in the huddle a little better, with a little more sense of urgency and J.P. is still kind of working through and gaining confidence in that element of his game.”

This weekend, Delaware will make its first-ever visit to Stony Brook to take on the Seawolves. Stony Brook, 4-1,vaunted into the STATS FCS Top 25 poll for the first time, after defeating William & Mary 21-18 to extend its now four-game winning streak. The Seawolves boast the CAA’s third-ranked defense in terms of yards allowed per game and the fifth-ranked pass defense. Delaware and Stony Brook kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m.