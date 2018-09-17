Roots closed briefly due to grease spill



Mitchell Patterson/THE REVIEW

Roots Natural Kitchen was closed for 24 hours on Monday.

BY

City Editor

Roots Natural Kitchen, the popular restaurant on East Main Street, was closed for a period of 24 hours on Monday, Sept. 10 following a massive grease overflow. Employees immediately left the building without injury, and cleanup crews responded promptly.

A pump in the restaurant’s grease trapper, a plumbing device designed to filter grease out before it can enter the wastewater disposal, failed for unknown reasons around 5 p.m. This caused a mixture of mostly water and some grease to spill into the kitchen and out to the parking lot.

Residents living nearby complained about a foul stench which persisted for a full day. Christine Colalillo, a junior political science major living in the apartments behind Roots, claimed the smell of grease permeated into her room.

“It wasn’t dangerous,” Andrew Baroncelli, the director of operations for Roots, said. “People could come in and out of the building safely. It is technically a biohazard, so we closed down and had the cleaning crew come out. It looked crazier than it really was, to be honest.”