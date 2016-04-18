RSO brings awareness to the healing power of dance



On Saturday evenings, Central Perk hosts the Blues Hens, a social dancing club.

As most Main Street coffee shops begin winding down on a Saturday evening, a different kind of party is getting started at Central Perk. The coffeehouse is transformed into a dance floor for the Blues Hens, a Registered Student Organization (RSO) that uses blues dancing as a form of social therapy.

Founded last spring, the Blues Hens RSO hosts social dances, teaches lessons and offers support to students struggling with mood and anxiety disorders. Junior nursing major and president of the RSO, Fiona Or wanted to unite a group of passionate dancers who could come together to share their love of blues music.

“When we started the club, we wanted to have a little more than just blues dancing,” Or says. “We wanted to benefit the community.”

To do so, the Blues Hens partnered with Dance the Blues Away, a nonprofit organization that promotes the healing power of dance as a social therapy. The club supports the organization by hosting fundraising dances as well as discussions where students share how social dancing has impacted their lives.

Social dancing has affected every member of the Blues Hens, either as a form of therapy or as an outlet of expression. Members range from undergraduates to alumni, with many graduates returning to be a part of the growing blues scene.

“Many of us started out in the Swing Club, but they weren’t playing a lot of blues music,” Kayleigh Stephens, a 2014 alumna and member of the Blues Hens says. “So we formed our own club.”

Sarah Geiger, a materials science engineering graduate student, is a founding member of the club and has been involved with blues dancing since her days as an undergraduate. She is also one of the club’s resident D.J.s and head instructors.

“Blues dancing allows you to create something new with every dance,” Geiger says. “It’s a big way for me to express myself and relieve stress. Each dance is new and exciting.”

As an instructor, Geiger is responsible for teaching most of the dances to members whose skill levels range from beginner to advanced. After each lesson, members build on the dance by adding their own style and flair to the moves.

The Blues Hens also try to break up the typical gender norms of blues dancing. Most dancing involves men leading and women following, but the club encourages every member to have confidence and start the dance.

“It’s not about a gender difference, it’s about who initiates the dance,” Or says.

Though the Blues Hens is a small RSO with 10 regular members, the members have big plans for the future, including hiring a live band to play their dances as well as increased fundraising efforts for the Dance the Blues Away organization. Despite their hopes for expansion, the group wants to stay true to its original mission to help others through dance.

“Blues dancing has helped me gain confidence and made me feel comfortable in my own body,” Or says. “And that is something I want to spread to others.”